St. Francis seeks revenge on Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (10-13, 6-4) vs. St. Francis (NY) (10-13, 4-7)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Mount St. Mary’s after dropping the first matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last played each other on Jan. 20, when the Mountaineers outshot St. Francis (NY) from the field 35.4 percent to 23.7 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to a 20-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Damian Chong Qui is averaging 12.3 points to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Malik Jefferson is also a primary contributor, producing 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Chauncey Hawkins, who is averaging 13.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Terriers have allowed only 69.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Chong Qui has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. St. Francis (NY) has 38 assists on 66 field goals (57.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

