ODOT Deals with Friday Slick Roads/Snow Emergencies in Effect

The Ohio Department of Transportation is out in full force Friday morning dealing with the return of old man winter. ODOT says 225 crews are on the road dealing with snow. Crews were out Thursday night pre-treating ramps and bridges. Drivers should take it slow and allow extra stopping distance

There are currently Snow Emergencies in effect in our area:

Level 1 Snow Emergencies are currently in effect for Muskingum, Perry, Morgan, Coshocton, Noble and Guernsey Counties.

Level 1 Snow Emergency means:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive carefully.