BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 71, Heritage 62, OT
Abingdon 76, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32
Agape Christian 63, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 52
Altamont 45, Oblong 24
Arcola 39, Arthur-Okaw Christian 35
Argenta-Oreana 52, Sangamon Valley 45
Auburn 61, North-Mac 59
Aurora (East) 46, Bensenville (Fenton) 42
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego 66
Aurora Central Catholic 67, Kankakee (McNamara) 63
Barrington 49, Schaumburg 36
Bartonville (Limestone) 55, Metamora 54
Beardstown 70, Midwest Central 38
Beecher 67, Cullom Tri-Point 52
Belleville East 84, Alton 70
Benton 56, West Frankfort 45
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 74, Willowbrook 64
Blue Island Eisenhower 74, Reavis 26
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lincoln Way West 45
Breese Mater Dei 61, Breese Central 50
Brimfield 58, Delavan 56
Buffalo Tri-City 71, South County 66
Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake South 55
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 65, Peoria Heights (Quest) 48
Byron 51, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49
Calhoun 81, North Greene 41
Carmel 69, Joliet Catholic 57
Carmi White County 57, Johnston City 53
Carterville 64, Anna-Jonesboro 44
Casey-Westfield 53, Flora 39
Cerro Gordo 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44
Chatham Glenwood 60, Decatur MacArthur 49
Chester 63, Vienna 22
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 75, Gage Park 48
Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Holy Trinity 50
Chicago (Jones) 69, Von Steuben 49
Chicago Christian 59, St. Francis 43
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65, Kankakee 54
Chicago Little Village 73, Juarez 54
Coal City 61, Streator 45
Cobden 78, Tamms (Egyptian) 62
Colfax Ridgeview 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44
Collinsville 51, Granite City 48
Columbia 65, Highland 53
Cumberland 56, Blue Ridge 47
Dakota 62, Pecatonica 38
Danville 67, Normal Community 66, OT
DeKalb 63, Metea Valley 58
DePaul College Prep 85, Westchester St. Joseph 26
Deerfield 60, Maine West 50
Des Moines, Lincoln, Iowa 68, Mattoon 22
Dieterich 44, North Clay 43
Downers North 43, Glenbard West 40
Dundee-Crown 50, McHenry 37
Durand 53, Pearl City 33
East Dubuque 62, River Ridge/Scales Mound 40
East Peoria 58, Canton 54
East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 47
Effingham St. Anthony 57, Teutopolis 43
El Paso-Gridley 59, Tremont 56
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 60, Westmont 42
Elmwood 50, Lewistown 29
Elmwood Park 68, Guerin 42
Elverado 51, Century 48
Eureka 74, Fisher 35
Evanston Township 64, Maine South 41
Evergreen Park 88, Shepard 80
Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Tolono Unity 35
Fairfield 68, Eldorado 40
Farina South Central 76, Ramsey 38
Farmington 63, Illini West (Carthage) 41
Fenwick 76, Brother Rice 67
Fieldcrest 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41
Fithian Oakwood 66, Catlin (Salt Fork) 62, OT
Fremd 42, Hoffman Estates 35
Fulton 63, Sherrard 33
Galena 43, Gurnee Warren 34
Galesburg 63, East Moline United 35
Gallatin County 55, Galatia 35
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grant Park 30
Geneseo 71, Rock Island Alleman 39
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 40
Glenbard South 73, Glenbard East 61
Glenbrook South 57, Glenbrook North 34
Goreville 60, Christopher 49
Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 42
Greenville 48, Staunton 44
Hall 57, Erie/Prophetstown 42
Hamilton County 50, Edwards County 47
Hampshire 57, Prairie Ridge 26
Harvey Thornton 66, Rich South 41
Havana 77, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 62
Herscher 60, Peotone 53
Hersey 57, Wheeling 49
Heyworth 62, Lexington 32
Highland Park 49, Maine East 26
Hillcrest 75, Lemont 65
Hillsboro 66, Carlinville 61
Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 32
Hinsdale South 54, Downers South 40
Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Bolingbrook 56
Hononegah 67, Rockford Guilford 58
Huntley 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 42
Illini Bluffs 59, Hartsburg-Emden 46
Illini Central 55, Greenview 52
Illinois Valley Central 66, Monticello 51
Jacksonville 61, Williamsville 36
Jacksonville Routt 59, Greenfield 25
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43
Joliet West 60, Plainfield East 49
Kaneland 77, Ottawa 61
Kewanee 70, Quest Academy 68
Lanark Eastland 61, Amboy 14
Larkin 51, Elgin 28
Lena-Winslow 49, Orangeville 30
Leo 74, Chicago Mt. Carmel 59
Leyden 61, Addison Trail 49
Liberty 47, Payson Seymour 39
Lincoln 68, Mattoon 22
Lincoln Way Central 81, Stagg 49
Lisle 60, Wilmington 53
Loyola 67, St. Laurence 57
Mahomet-Seymour 71, Mt. Zion 58
Manteno 56, Reed-Custer 41
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Lisle (Benet Academy) 46
Marion 43, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 39
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 48, Watertown Maranatha Baptist, Wis. 32
Massac County 67, Harrisburg 58, OT
McCracken County, Ky. 58, Cairo 48
Milford 51, Armstrong 26
Morrison 55, Riverdale 50
Mounds Meridian 78, Shawnee 25
Mount Vernon 57, Centralia 48
Mt. Pulaski 54, Springfield Lutheran 31
Mulberry Grove 70, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58
Naperville Central 48, Naperville North 45
Nashville 57, Sparta 29
New Athens 76, Lebanon 28
New Trier 55, Niles West 37
Niles North 52, Vernon Hills 45
Niles Notre Dame 58, St. Patrick 43
Nokomis 37, Bunker Hill 20
Normal University 78, Rochester 35
North Shore Country Day 78, Morgan Park Academy 39
Northridge Prep 58, Chicago-University 43
Oak Lawn Community 70, Chicago CICS-Longwood 41
Oak Lawn Richards 81, Argo 55
Oak Park River Forest 74, Lyons 67
Okaw Valley 53, Tri-County 50
Okawville 43, Waterloo Gibault 27
Olney (Richland County) 56, Lawrenceville 45
Oregon 52, Red Bud 47
Oswego East 55, Yorkville 44
Ottawa Marquette 57, Henry 45
Palatine 66, Conant 43
Pana 61, Litchfield 46
Patoka 55, Sandoval 42
Pekin 58, Morton 31
Peoria Christian 78, Midland 65
Peoria Notre Dame 73, Bloomington 48
Pittsfield 61, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45
Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40
Pleasant Plains 65, Maroa-Forsyth 43
Polo 50, Milledgeville 39
Providence 64, Montini 62
Putnam County 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 36
Quincy 56, Sterling 55
Quincy Notre Dame 34, St. Patrick 20
Red Hill 60, Neoga 57
Rich Central 40, Thornwood 38
Rich East 70, Thornridge 57
Riverside-Brookfield 63, IC Catholic 31
Riverton 46, New Berlin 26
Roanoke-Benson 69, Woodland 43
Robinson 51, Paris 47
Rochelle 73, Plano 70
Rock Falls 49, Stillman Valley 36
Rock Island 62, Moline 60, OT
Rockford Auburn 73, Freeport 54
Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere North 38
Rockford Christian 72, Dixon 52
Rockford Lutheran 75, Winnebago 66
Rockridge 53, Orion 50
Rolling Meadows 93, Buffalo Grove 83, 2OT
Romeoville 63, Joliet Central 58
Round Lake 51, Grant 46
Rushville-Industry 62, Camp Point Central 40
Salem 56, Freeburg 52
Sandburg 63, Lincoln-Way East 47
Sandwich 56, Morris 41
Seneca 58, DePue 30
South Elgin 38, Bartlett 35
Springfield Calvary 72, Concord (Triopia) 53
Springfield Lanphier 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50
Springfield Southeast 72, Mascoutah 58
St. Charles East 66, Geneva 58
St. Charles North 50, Lake Park 46
St. Ignatius 74, De La Salle 58
St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Pontiac 52
St. Rita 67, Marmion 54
Steeleville 44, Dupo 30
Sterling Newman 67, St. Bede 55
Streamwood 82, West Chicago 47
Sycamore 71, LaSalle-Peru 52
Taylorville 67, Charleston 46
Thornton Fractional South 72, Bremen 39
Trenton Wesclin 49, Carlyle 31
Triad 77, Waterloo 53
Urbana 69, Champaign Central 65
Vandalia 59, Piasa Southwestern 47
Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 71, Illiana Christian 59
Waltonville 63, Grayville 56, OT
Washington 75, Dunlap 34
Wauconda 74, Grayslake North 65
West Carroll 63, River Ridge 61
Wheaton Academy 51, Ridgewood 41
Wheaton North 69, Glenbard North 55
Wheaton Warrenville South 65, Batavia 59
Winchester (West Central) 66, Carrollton 55
Woodlawn 71, Kelly 61
Woodstock North 66, Woodstock 47
Yorkville Christian 102, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 58
CIC Tournament=
Championship=
Moweaqua Central A&M 75, Decatur St. Teresa 49
Third Place=
Tuscola 91, Macon Meridian 55
CPL Consolation Tournament=
Second Round=
Chicago ( SSICP) 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 67
Chicago (Jones) 69, Von Steuben 49
Clemente 84, Maria 59
Dunbar 65, Collins Academy 55
Fenger 59, Foreman 47
Lake View 63, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 31
Wells 66, Hubbard 55
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Aledo (Mercer County) 47, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 45
Monmouth United 70, Galva 53
Princeville 51, Annawan 49
Wethersfield 77, Ridgewood 69
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Indian Creek 34, Newark 16
Consolation=
Earlville 62, Hinckley-Big Rock 48
Third=
Somonauk 63, LaMoille 56
O’Fallon Shootout=
Belleville West 41, O’Fallon 39
Bloomington Central Catholic 60, Pinckneyville 51
Springfield Southeast 72, Mascoutah 58
Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=
Barry (Western) 56, Quincy Notre Dame 54
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=
Cissna Park 60, St. Anne 53
Dwight 55, Gilman Iroquois West 54
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Clifton Central 53
Watseka (coop) 50, Momence 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 46
Annawan 56, Putnam County 31
Aurora (West Aurora) 48, Oswego 40
Bartlett 66, South Elgin 56
Brimfield 54, Knoxville 47
Canton 40, East Peoria 20
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 32
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 51, Amundsen 44
Colonial Christian, Ind. 46, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 29
Danville Schlarman 56, Fithian Oakwood 51
DeLand-Weldon 51, Bloomington Christian 39
Downers North 56, Glenbard West 34
Evanston Township 67, Maine South 53
Glenbrook South 47, Glenbrook North 38
Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 32
Joliet Central 55, Romeoville 29
Kankakee 65, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55
Kewanee 45, Oregon 36
Lake Forest 58, Waukegan 44
Lake View 43, Mather 16
Larkin 51, Elgin 28
Latin 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 34
Leyden 42, Addison Trail 38
Libertyville 42, Lake Zurich 28
Maine West 60, Deerfield 29
Marengo 56, Harvard 30
Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 39
Morgan Park Academy 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 13
Morton 60, Pekin 40
Naperville North 49, Naperville Central 48
Nazareth 52, York 48
New Trier 49, Niles West 40
Ottawa 50, Kaneland 42
Paris 60, Altamont 43
Payton 67, DuSable 24
Plainfield South 50, Plainfield Central 34
Rockford Boylan 56, Belvidere North 45
Rockford East 39, Belvidere 29
Rockford Jefferson 63, Machesney Park Harlem 49
Sandwich 48, Morris 19
St. Laurence 46, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 16
Stevenson 56, Mundelein 33
Sycamore 59, LaSalle-Peru 42
Vernon Hills 48, Niles North 30
Waterloo Gibault 31, Centralia Christ Our Rock 23
Westinghouse 60, Chicago ( SSICP) 30
Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 30
Willows 40, Chicago-University 39
Zion Benton 62, Gurnee Warren 36
Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=
Mendon Unity 53, Clopton, Mo. 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Teutopolis vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, ccd.