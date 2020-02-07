BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 71, Heritage 62, OT

Abingdon 76, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32

Agape Christian 63, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 52

Altamont 45, Oblong 24

Arcola 39, Arthur-Okaw Christian 35

Argenta-Oreana 52, Sangamon Valley 45

Auburn 61, North-Mac 59

Aurora (East) 46, Bensenville (Fenton) 42

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego 66

Aurora Central Catholic 67, Kankakee (McNamara) 63

Barrington 49, Schaumburg 36

Bartonville (Limestone) 55, Metamora 54

Beardstown 70, Midwest Central 38

Beecher 67, Cullom Tri-Point 52

Belleville East 84, Alton 70

Benton 56, West Frankfort 45

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 74, Willowbrook 64

Blue Island Eisenhower 74, Reavis 26

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lincoln Way West 45

Breese Mater Dei 61, Breese Central 50

Brimfield 58, Delavan 56

Buffalo Tri-City 71, South County 66

Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake South 55

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 65, Peoria Heights (Quest) 48

Byron 51, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49

Calhoun 81, North Greene 41

Carmel 69, Joliet Catholic 57

Carmi White County 57, Johnston City 53

Carterville 64, Anna-Jonesboro 44

Casey-Westfield 53, Flora 39

Cerro Gordo 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44

Chatham Glenwood 60, Decatur MacArthur 49

Chester 63, Vienna 22

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 75, Gage Park 48

Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Holy Trinity 50

Chicago (Jones) 69, Von Steuben 49

Chicago Christian 59, St. Francis 43

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65, Kankakee 54

Chicago Little Village 73, Juarez 54

Coal City 61, Streator 45

Cobden 78, Tamms (Egyptian) 62

Colfax Ridgeview 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44

Collinsville 51, Granite City 48

Columbia 65, Highland 53

Cumberland 56, Blue Ridge 47

Dakota 62, Pecatonica 38

Danville 67, Normal Community 66, OT

DeKalb 63, Metea Valley 58

DePaul College Prep 85, Westchester St. Joseph 26

Deerfield 60, Maine West 50

Des Moines, Lincoln, Iowa 68, Mattoon 22

Dieterich 44, North Clay 43

Downers North 43, Glenbard West 40

Dundee-Crown 50, McHenry 37

Durand 53, Pearl City 33

East Dubuque 62, River Ridge/Scales Mound 40

East Peoria 58, Canton 54

East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 47

Effingham St. Anthony 57, Teutopolis 43

El Paso-Gridley 59, Tremont 56

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 60, Westmont 42

Elmwood 50, Lewistown 29

Elmwood Park 68, Guerin 42

Elverado 51, Century 48

Eureka 74, Fisher 35

Evanston Township 64, Maine South 41

Evergreen Park 88, Shepard 80

Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Tolono Unity 35

Fairfield 68, Eldorado 40

Farina South Central 76, Ramsey 38

Farmington 63, Illini West (Carthage) 41

Fenwick 76, Brother Rice 67

Fieldcrest 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

Fithian Oakwood 66, Catlin (Salt Fork) 62, OT

Fremd 42, Hoffman Estates 35

Fulton 63, Sherrard 33

Galena 43, Gurnee Warren 34

Galesburg 63, East Moline United 35

Gallatin County 55, Galatia 35

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grant Park 30

Geneseo 71, Rock Island Alleman 39

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 40

Glenbard South 73, Glenbard East 61

Glenbrook South 57, Glenbrook North 34

Goreville 60, Christopher 49

Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 42

Greenville 48, Staunton 44

Hall 57, Erie/Prophetstown 42

Hamilton County 50, Edwards County 47

Hampshire 57, Prairie Ridge 26

Harvey Thornton 66, Rich South 41

Havana 77, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 62

Herscher 60, Peotone 53

Hersey 57, Wheeling 49

Heyworth 62, Lexington 32

Highland Park 49, Maine East 26

Hillcrest 75, Lemont 65

Hillsboro 66, Carlinville 61

Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 32

Hinsdale South 54, Downers South 40

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Bolingbrook 56

Hononegah 67, Rockford Guilford 58

Huntley 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 42

Illini Bluffs 59, Hartsburg-Emden 46

Illini Central 55, Greenview 52

Illinois Valley Central 66, Monticello 51

Jacksonville 61, Williamsville 36

Jacksonville Routt 59, Greenfield 25

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43

Joliet West 60, Plainfield East 49

Kaneland 77, Ottawa 61

Kewanee 70, Quest Academy 68

Lanark Eastland 61, Amboy 14

Larkin 51, Elgin 28

Lena-Winslow 49, Orangeville 30

Leo 74, Chicago Mt. Carmel 59

Leyden 61, Addison Trail 49

Liberty 47, Payson Seymour 39

Lincoln 68, Mattoon 22

Lincoln Way Central 81, Stagg 49

Lisle 60, Wilmington 53

Loyola 67, St. Laurence 57

Mahomet-Seymour 71, Mt. Zion 58

Manteno 56, Reed-Custer 41

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Lisle (Benet Academy) 46

Marion 43, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 39

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 48, Watertown Maranatha Baptist, Wis. 32

Massac County 67, Harrisburg 58, OT

McCracken County, Ky. 58, Cairo 48

Milford 51, Armstrong 26

Morrison 55, Riverdale 50

Mounds Meridian 78, Shawnee 25

Mount Vernon 57, Centralia 48

Mt. Pulaski 54, Springfield Lutheran 31

Mulberry Grove 70, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58

Naperville Central 48, Naperville North 45

Nashville 57, Sparta 29

New Athens 76, Lebanon 28

New Trier 55, Niles West 37

Niles North 52, Vernon Hills 45

Niles Notre Dame 58, St. Patrick 43

Nokomis 37, Bunker Hill 20

Normal University 78, Rochester 35

North Shore Country Day 78, Morgan Park Academy 39

Northridge Prep 58, Chicago-University 43

Oak Lawn Community 70, Chicago CICS-Longwood 41

Oak Lawn Richards 81, Argo 55

Oak Park River Forest 74, Lyons 67

Okaw Valley 53, Tri-County 50

Okawville 43, Waterloo Gibault 27

Olney (Richland County) 56, Lawrenceville 45

Oregon 52, Red Bud 47

Oswego East 55, Yorkville 44

Ottawa Marquette 57, Henry 45

Palatine 66, Conant 43

Pana 61, Litchfield 46

Patoka 55, Sandoval 42

Pekin 58, Morton 31

Peoria Christian 78, Midland 65

Peoria Notre Dame 73, Bloomington 48

Pittsfield 61, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45

Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40

Pleasant Plains 65, Maroa-Forsyth 43

Polo 50, Milledgeville 39

Providence 64, Montini 62

Putnam County 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 36

Quincy 56, Sterling 55

Quincy Notre Dame 34, St. Patrick 20

Red Hill 60, Neoga 57

Rich Central 40, Thornwood 38

Rich East 70, Thornridge 57

Riverside-Brookfield 63, IC Catholic 31

Riverton 46, New Berlin 26

Roanoke-Benson 69, Woodland 43

Robinson 51, Paris 47

Rochelle 73, Plano 70

Rock Falls 49, Stillman Valley 36

Rock Island 62, Moline 60, OT

Rockford Auburn 73, Freeport 54

Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere North 38

Rockford Christian 72, Dixon 52

Rockford Lutheran 75, Winnebago 66

Rockridge 53, Orion 50

Rolling Meadows 93, Buffalo Grove 83, 2OT

Romeoville 63, Joliet Central 58

Round Lake 51, Grant 46

Rushville-Industry 62, Camp Point Central 40

Salem 56, Freeburg 52

Sandburg 63, Lincoln-Way East 47

Sandwich 56, Morris 41

Seneca 58, DePue 30

South Elgin 38, Bartlett 35

Springfield Calvary 72, Concord (Triopia) 53

Springfield Lanphier 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50

Springfield Southeast 72, Mascoutah 58

St. Charles East 66, Geneva 58

St. Charles North 50, Lake Park 46

St. Ignatius 74, De La Salle 58

St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Pontiac 52

St. Rita 67, Marmion 54

Steeleville 44, Dupo 30

Sterling Newman 67, St. Bede 55

Streamwood 82, West Chicago 47

Sycamore 71, LaSalle-Peru 52

Taylorville 67, Charleston 46

Thornton Fractional South 72, Bremen 39

Trenton Wesclin 49, Carlyle 31

Triad 77, Waterloo 53

Urbana 69, Champaign Central 65

Vandalia 59, Piasa Southwestern 47

Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 71, Illiana Christian 59

Waltonville 63, Grayville 56, OT

Washington 75, Dunlap 34

Wauconda 74, Grayslake North 65

West Carroll 63, River Ridge 61

Wheaton Academy 51, Ridgewood 41

Wheaton North 69, Glenbard North 55

Wheaton Warrenville South 65, Batavia 59

Winchester (West Central) 66, Carrollton 55

Woodlawn 71, Kelly 61

Woodstock North 66, Woodstock 47

Yorkville Christian 102, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 58

CIC Tournament=

Championship=

Moweaqua Central A&M 75, Decatur St. Teresa 49

Third Place=

Tuscola 91, Macon Meridian 55

CPL Consolation Tournament=

Second Round=

Chicago ( SSICP) 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 67

Chicago (Jones) 69, Von Steuben 49

Clemente 84, Maria 59

Dunbar 65, Collins Academy 55

Fenger 59, Foreman 47

Lake View 63, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 31

Wells 66, Hubbard 55

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 47, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 45

Monmouth United 70, Galva 53

Princeville 51, Annawan 49

Wethersfield 77, Ridgewood 69

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Indian Creek 34, Newark 16

Consolation=

Earlville 62, Hinckley-Big Rock 48

Third=

Somonauk 63, LaMoille 56

O’Fallon Shootout=

Belleville West 41, O’Fallon 39

Bloomington Central Catholic 60, Pinckneyville 51

Springfield Southeast 72, Mascoutah 58

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Barry (Western) 56, Quincy Notre Dame 54

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=

Cissna Park 60, St. Anne 53

Dwight 55, Gilman Iroquois West 54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Clifton Central 53

Watseka (coop) 50, Momence 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 46

Annawan 56, Putnam County 31

Aurora (West Aurora) 48, Oswego 40

Bartlett 66, South Elgin 56

Brimfield 54, Knoxville 47

Canton 40, East Peoria 20

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 32

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 51, Amundsen 44

Colonial Christian, Ind. 46, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 29

Danville Schlarman 56, Fithian Oakwood 51

DeLand-Weldon 51, Bloomington Christian 39

Downers North 56, Glenbard West 34

Evanston Township 67, Maine South 53

Glenbrook South 47, Glenbrook North 38

Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 32

Joliet Central 55, Romeoville 29

Kankakee 65, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55

Kewanee 45, Oregon 36

Lake Forest 58, Waukegan 44

Lake View 43, Mather 16

Larkin 51, Elgin 28

Latin 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 34

Leyden 42, Addison Trail 38

Libertyville 42, Lake Zurich 28

Maine West 60, Deerfield 29

Marengo 56, Harvard 30

Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 39

Morgan Park Academy 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 13

Morton 60, Pekin 40

Naperville North 49, Naperville Central 48

Nazareth 52, York 48

New Trier 49, Niles West 40

Ottawa 50, Kaneland 42

Paris 60, Altamont 43

Payton 67, DuSable 24

Plainfield South 50, Plainfield Central 34

Rockford Boylan 56, Belvidere North 45

Rockford East 39, Belvidere 29

Rockford Jefferson 63, Machesney Park Harlem 49

Sandwich 48, Morris 19

St. Laurence 46, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 16

Stevenson 56, Mundelein 33

Sycamore 59, LaSalle-Peru 42

Vernon Hills 48, Niles North 30

Waterloo Gibault 31, Centralia Christ Our Rock 23

Westinghouse 60, Chicago ( SSICP) 30

Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 30

Willows 40, Chicago-University 39

Zion Benton 62, Gurnee Warren 36

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Mendon Unity 53, Clopton, Mo. 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Teutopolis vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, ccd.