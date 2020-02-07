GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 38
Bloom-Carroll 74, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22
Canal Winchester 47, New Albany 38
Circleville 45, Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 30
Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. School for Girls 35
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Hudson WRA 32
Delaware Hayes 60, Dublin Jerome 51
Dublin Coffman 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
Dublin Scioto 33, Hilliard Bradley 28
Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Bryan 35
Hilliard Darby 38, Thomas Worthington 35
Hilliard Davidson 53, Galloway Westland 17
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46, Fairfield Christian 37
Legacy Christian 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 15
Lucas 47, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34
Marion Harding 52, Ontario 41
Marysville 51, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Defiance 25
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City 40
Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Westerville Cent. 17
Reynoldsburg 62, Pickerington N. 27
Shelby 66, Bellville Clear Fork 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 67, Twinsburg 44
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Millersport 18
Sunbury Big Walnut 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23
Westerville N. 45, Westerville S. 43
Whitehall-Yearling 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 37
Williamsport Westfall 40, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Worthington Christian 51, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/