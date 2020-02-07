BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 49, Beaver Falls 35

Archbishop Carroll 70, St. Joseph’s Prep 56

Archbishop Wood 79, La Salle 62

Bishop Canevin 96, Avella 57

Blackhawk 62, Beaver Area 31

Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 53

Cardinal O’Hara 61, Neumann-Goretti 54

Carlisle 47, Waynesboro 46

Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 43

Central Dauphin 90, State College 50, OT

Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

Corry 69, Conneaut Area 37

Cumberland Valley 38, Altoona 36

Ellwood City 62, Elwood City Riverside 55

Father Judge 63, Lansdale Catholic 61

Germantown Academy 69, Haverford School 66, OT

Harbor Creek 49, Titusville 35

Hempfield Area 66, Greater Latrobe 52

Hickory 68, Sharpsville 32

Holy Ghost Prep 48, Church Farm School 47

Jenkintown 46, Faith Christian Academy 26

North Allegheny 61, North Hills 40

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Bonner-Prendergast 45

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 74, Archbishop Ryan 61

Pope John Paul II 61, Spring-Ford 31

Quaker Valley 74, Ambridge 52

Rocky Grove 61, Maplewood 48

Selinsgrove 46, Milton 30

Seton-LaSalle 83, Keystone Oaks 43

Sharon 58, Grove City 50

South Side 70, Burgettstown 26

Springside Chestnut Hill 72, Penn Charter 67

Tussey Mountain 44, Everett 41

Tyrone 40, Central Martinsburg 23

West Middlesex 54, Reynolds 48

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Allentown Allen 67, Bethlehem Catholic 58

Allentown Central Catholic 53, Easton 52

Bethlehem Liberty 55, Bethlehem Freedom 52

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

Championship=

Germantown Friends 64, Friends Select 48

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

First Round=

Cocalico 55, Lancaster Mennonite 43

Elizabethtown 50, ELCO 49

MAPL Tournament=

Mercersburg Academy 53, Hun, N.J. 46

Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Methacton 69, Phoenixville 41

YAIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

New Oxford 69, Hanover 41

York 59, Gettysburg 46

York Suburban 55, Littlestown 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Norwin, ppd.

Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.

Freeport vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 77, Turkeyfoot Valley 41

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Easton 49

Cardinal O’Hara 52, Burlington City, N.J. 36

Christopher Dock 30, Delco Christian 25

Conwell Egan 45, Little Flower 37

Cumberland Valley 41, Altoona 32

Erie McDowell 58, Grove City 50

Gateway 31, Plum 29

Germantown Academy 65, Agnes Irwin 33

Halifax 54, High Point 34

Lansdale Catholic 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 16

New Hope-Solebury 41, Bensalem 40

North Hills 44, North Allegheny 27

Northern York 42, Red Land 34

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37

Notre Dame 41, Episcopal Academy 18

Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28

Penns Manor 42, United 23

Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40

Tyrone 47, Central Martinsburg 44

Valley Forge Baptist 48, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 22

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 57, Northampton 50

Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

Championship=

George School 30, Germantown Friends 26

FSL Tournament=

Championship=

Westtown 55, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

MAPL Tournament=

Hun, N.J. 67, Mercersburg Academy 42

The Hill School 56, Peddie, N.J. 44

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

First Round=

Hardy Williams Charter 49, Overbrook 4

Mastery Charter South 43, Science Leadership Center City 34

Nueva Esperanza 39, Philadelphia Academy Charter 37

Rush 47, Philadelphia George Washington 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd. to Feb 7th.

McKeesport vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Penns Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd. to Feb 11th.

South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Steel Valley vs. Jeannette, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/