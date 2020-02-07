BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 49, Beaver Falls 35
Archbishop Carroll 70, St. Joseph’s Prep 56
Archbishop Wood 79, La Salle 62
Bishop Canevin 96, Avella 57
Blackhawk 62, Beaver Area 31
Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 53
Cardinal O’Hara 61, Neumann-Goretti 54
Carlisle 47, Waynesboro 46
Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 43
Central Dauphin 90, State College 50, OT
Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49
Corry 69, Conneaut Area 37
Cumberland Valley 38, Altoona 36
Ellwood City 62, Elwood City Riverside 55
Father Judge 63, Lansdale Catholic 61
Germantown Academy 69, Haverford School 66, OT
Harbor Creek 49, Titusville 35
Hempfield Area 66, Greater Latrobe 52
Hickory 68, Sharpsville 32
Holy Ghost Prep 48, Church Farm School 47
Jenkintown 46, Faith Christian Academy 26
North Allegheny 61, North Hills 40
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Bonner-Prendergast 45
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 74, Archbishop Ryan 61
Pope John Paul II 61, Spring-Ford 31
Quaker Valley 74, Ambridge 52
Rocky Grove 61, Maplewood 48
Selinsgrove 46, Milton 30
Seton-LaSalle 83, Keystone Oaks 43
Sharon 58, Grove City 50
South Side 70, Burgettstown 26
Springside Chestnut Hill 72, Penn Charter 67
Tussey Mountain 44, Everett 41
Tyrone 40, Central Martinsburg 23
West Middlesex 54, Reynolds 48
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Allentown Allen 67, Bethlehem Catholic 58
Allentown Central Catholic 53, Easton 52
Bethlehem Liberty 55, Bethlehem Freedom 52
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
Championship=
Germantown Friends 64, Friends Select 48
Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=
First Round=
Cocalico 55, Lancaster Mennonite 43
Elizabethtown 50, ELCO 49
MAPL Tournament=
Mercersburg Academy 53, Hun, N.J. 46
Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Methacton 69, Phoenixville 41
YAIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
New Oxford 69, Hanover 41
York 59, Gettysburg 46
York Suburban 55, Littlestown 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Norwin, ppd.
Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.
Freeport vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 77, Turkeyfoot Valley 41
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Easton 49
Cardinal O’Hara 52, Burlington City, N.J. 36
Christopher Dock 30, Delco Christian 25
Conwell Egan 45, Little Flower 37
Cumberland Valley 41, Altoona 32
Erie McDowell 58, Grove City 50
Gateway 31, Plum 29
Germantown Academy 65, Agnes Irwin 33
Halifax 54, High Point 34
Lansdale Catholic 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 16
New Hope-Solebury 41, Bensalem 40
North Hills 44, North Allegheny 27
Northern York 42, Red Land 34
Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37
Notre Dame 41, Episcopal Academy 18
Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28
Penns Manor 42, United 23
Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40
Tyrone 47, Central Martinsburg 44
Valley Forge Baptist 48, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 22
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 57, Northampton 50
Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
Championship=
George School 30, Germantown Friends 26
FSL Tournament=
Championship=
Westtown 55, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46
MAPL Tournament=
Hun, N.J. 67, Mercersburg Academy 42
The Hill School 56, Peddie, N.J. 44
Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=
First Round=
Hardy Williams Charter 49, Overbrook 4
Mastery Charter South 43, Science Leadership Center City 34
Nueva Esperanza 39, Philadelphia Academy Charter 37
Rush 47, Philadelphia George Washington 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd. to Feb 7th.
McKeesport vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Penns Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd. to Feb 11th.
South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. Jeannette, ppd.
