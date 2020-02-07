BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49
Cumberland Valley 38, Altoona 36
Father Judge 63, Lansdale Catholic 61
Harbor Creek 49, Titusville 35
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Steelton-Highspire 45
Holy Ghost Prep 48, Church Farm School 47
North Allegheny 44, North Hills 27
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Bonner-Prendergast 45
Selinsgrove 46, Milton 30
South Side 70, Burgettstown 26
West Middlesex 54, Reynolds 48
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Allentown Allen 67, Bethlehem Catholic 58
Allentown Central Catholic 53, Easton 52
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
Championship=
Germantown Friends 64, Friends Select 48
Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=
First Round=
Cocalico 55, Lancaster Mennonite 43
Elizabethtown 50, ELCO 49
Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Pope John Paul II 61, Spring-Ford 31
YAIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
New Oxford 69, Hanover 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Norwin, ppd.
Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.
Freeport vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Easton 49
Christopher Dock 30, Delco Christian 25
Conwell Egan 45, Little Flower 37
Cumberland Valley 41, Altoona 32
Gateway 31, Plum 29
Germantown Academy 65, Agnes Irwin 33
Lansdale Catholic 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 16
New Hope-Solebury 41, Bensalem 40
Northern York 42, Red Land 34
Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37
Notre Dame 41, Episcopal Academy 18
Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28
Penns Manor 42, United 23
Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40
Valley Forge Baptist 48, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 22
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 57, Northampton 50
Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
Championship=
George School 30, Germantown Friends 26
FSL Tournament=
Championship=
Westtown 55, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46
MAPL Tournament=
The Hill School 56, Peddie, N.J. 44
Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=
First Round=
Hardy Williams Charter 49, Overbrook 4
Mastery Charter South 43, Science Leadership Center City 34
Nueva Esperanza 39, Philadelphia Academy Charter 37
Rush 47, Philadelphia George Washington 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd. to Feb 7th.
McKeesport vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. Jeannette, ppd.
