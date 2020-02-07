BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

Cumberland Valley 38, Altoona 36

Father Judge 63, Lansdale Catholic 61

Harbor Creek 49, Titusville 35

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Steelton-Highspire 45

Holy Ghost Prep 48, Church Farm School 47

North Allegheny 44, North Hills 27

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Bonner-Prendergast 45

Selinsgrove 46, Milton 30

South Side 70, Burgettstown 26

West Middlesex 54, Reynolds 48

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Allentown Allen 67, Bethlehem Catholic 58

Allentown Central Catholic 53, Easton 52

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

Championship=

Germantown Friends 64, Friends Select 48

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

First Round=

Cocalico 55, Lancaster Mennonite 43

Elizabethtown 50, ELCO 49

Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Pope John Paul II 61, Spring-Ford 31

YAIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

New Oxford 69, Hanover 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Norwin, ppd.

Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.

Freeport vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Easton 49

Christopher Dock 30, Delco Christian 25

Conwell Egan 45, Little Flower 37

Cumberland Valley 41, Altoona 32

Gateway 31, Plum 29

Germantown Academy 65, Agnes Irwin 33

Lansdale Catholic 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 16

New Hope-Solebury 41, Bensalem 40

Northern York 42, Red Land 34

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37

Notre Dame 41, Episcopal Academy 18

Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28

Penns Manor 42, United 23

Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40

Valley Forge Baptist 48, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 22

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 57, Northampton 50

Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

Championship=

George School 30, Germantown Friends 26

FSL Tournament=

Championship=

Westtown 55, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

MAPL Tournament=

The Hill School 56, Peddie, N.J. 44

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

First Round=

Hardy Williams Charter 49, Overbrook 4

Mastery Charter South 43, Science Leadership Center City 34

Nueva Esperanza 39, Philadelphia Academy Charter 37

Rush 47, Philadelphia George Washington 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd. to Feb 7th.

McKeesport vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Steel Valley vs. Jeannette, ppd.

