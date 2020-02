BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Galesburg 78, East Moline United 73

Naperville North 49, Naperville Central 48

CIC Tournament=

Third Place=

Tuscola 91, Macon Meridian 55

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Earlville 62, Hinckley-Big Rock 48

O’Fallon Shootout=

Springfield Southeast 72, Mascoutah 58

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Clifton Central 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 46

Bartlett 66, South Elgin 56

Colonial Christian, Ind. 46, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 29

Kankakee 65, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55

Marengo 56, Harvard 30

Ottawa 50, Kaneland 42

Sycamore 59, LaSalle-Peru 42

Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 30

Willows 40, Chicago-University 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/