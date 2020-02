The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says it charged a man with an OVI offense for the 6th time. Troopers say 49-year-old William Eppley of Lancaster was stopped for a traffic violation on Maple Avenue on February 2nd. The investigating trooper determined Eppley was operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled in Zanesville Municipal Court Friday.

Please follow and like us: