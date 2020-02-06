Wisconsin probes claim of racial epithet against Kobe King

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin officials are investigating an allegation that a university staff member directed a racial epithet at basketball player Kobe King.

The redshirt sophomore from La Crosse, the second-leading scorer at Wisconsin, announced last week that he was leaving the university. He said in an Instagram post that he’d realized the prorgam was “not the right fit for me as a player and person.”

Questioned by the Journal Sentinel about the allegation, senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said the athletics department was made aware of the allegation Sunday “and has already taken measures to address it.”

“Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness,” Doherty said. He did not provide specifics.

King could use the claim in an effort to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA after he transfers.

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State before the start of the 2019 season and was given immediate eligibility after claiming a member of the Georgia baseball team used racially derogatory comments during a football game.