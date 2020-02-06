Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 61, Venango 32
Apollo-Ridge 58, Freeport 43
Archbishop Carroll 60, Cardinal O’Hara 57
Bangor 75, Pen Argyl 36
Barrack Hebrew 54, Solebury 25
Bedford 62, Somerset 42
Bethlehem Center 74, Carmichaels 67
Bishop Carroll 59, Penn Cambria 56
Bishop Guilfoyle 81, Central Cambria 55
Blackhawk 51, New Brighton 27
Central Columbia 57, Lewisburg 45
Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort 56
Exeter 73, Cocalico 60
Frazier 71, Bentworth 38
Harrisburg Academy 53, York Country Day 39
Homer-Center 61, Derry 56
Hughesville 44, Southern Columbia 37
Jersey Shore 78, Central Mountain 56
Karns City 56, Moniteau 50
Lancaster McCaskey 100, Central Dauphin East 99
Line Mountain 52, Greenwood 38
Loyalsock 83, Midd-West 58
Mars 61, Armstrong 43
Mifflinburg 70, Shamokin 66
Millville 44, Sullivan County 29
Montoursville 66, Milton 41
Mount Carmel 61, South Williamsport 47
Neumann 77, Montgomery 41
Plum 52, Baldwin 51
Quigley Catholic 58, Freedom Area 57
Richland 54, Greater Johnstown 44
Saegertown 54, Commodore Perry 35
Shikellamy 61, Selinsgrove 56
South Allegheny 57, Yough 31
South Side 65, Avonworth 63
Southern Huntingdon 73, Forbes Road 39
Southmoreland 62, Washington 58
Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60
Twin Valley Ms 72, Oley Valley 42
Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 39
Westmont Hilltop 83, Forest Hills 61
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
Friends Select 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46
Germantown Friends 53, Abington Friends 41
Pioneer Athletic League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Phoenixville 45, Boyertown 41
Spring-Ford 48, Upper Merion 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 91, Hollidaysburg 67
Bellefonte 56, Bald Eagle Area 35
Berks Catholic 50, Tulpehocken 25
Berlin-Brothersvalley 60, Shade 50
Berwick 63, Wyoming Valley West 38
Blacklick Valley 55, North Star 53
Bloomsburg 42, Hughesville 23
Boiling Springs 47, Antietam 33
Brentwood 48, Franklin Regional 45
Brockway 44, Redbank Valley 43
California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Canton 39, Sayre Area 25
Chestnut Ridge 57, Conemaugh Township 37
Collegium Charter School 58, Calvary Christian 34
Dallas 54, Nanticoke Area 51
Dunmore 59, Loyalsock 28
East Juniata 63, Line Mountain 21
Freedom Area 44, Quigley Catholic 33
Glendale 64, Curwensville 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, East Allegheny 41
Grove City 50, Meadville 41
Harmony 61, West Branch 45
Hazleton Area 53, Wilkes-Barre Area 43
Holy Redeemer 66, MMI Prep 32
Jenkintown 50, Chester Charter 41
Lake-Lehman 68, Tunkhannock 22
Lakeview 44, Wilmington 39
Leechburg 44, Valley 27
Mechanicsburg 59, Northern York 26
New Hope-Solebury 68, Bristol 33
North Penn-Mansfield 62, North Penn/Liberty 7
Northeast Bradford 52, Cowanesque Valley 41
Oley Valley 48, Lititz Christian 33
Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36
Pittston Area 47, Crestwood 38
Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35
Portage Area 82, Ferndale 10
Reading 56, Central Dauphin East 51
Scranton Prep 60, Susquehanna 18
Shippensburg 54, Chambersburg 32
The Hill School 45, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35
Towanda 59, Williamson 21
Tyrone 65, Philipsburg-Osceola 19
Upper Dauphin 69, Juniata 59
Wellsboro 55, Troy 27
West Lawn Wilson 70, Daniel Boone 22
West Middlesex 71, Farrell 47
Winchester Thurston 55, Northgate 37
Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 38
Wyoming Area 66, Hanover Area 20
Wyoming Seminary 43, Northwest Area 20
York Country Day 48, Harrisburg Academy 42
FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=
George School 54, Friends Select 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bucktail vs. Millville, ppd.
Central Martinsburg vs. Clearfield, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/