Unsung Female Heroes Traveling Exhibition On Display at ZMA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Artist Judy Takacs’ works depicting vulnerable women defying the odds are on display this month at the Zanesville Museum of Art.

“It’s called Judy Takacs Paints Unsung Females Heroes. This exhibition of twenty paintings with eighteen women featured is all about female empowerment. It’s about figurative drawing, figurative painting, and how Judy Takacs portrays the emotional landscape of these really incredible women,” says Laine Snyder, Exec. Dir. of Zanesville Museum of Art.

Takacs has received an Ohio Arts Council grant for individual excellence for the series that’s being shown now in Zanesville.

“Judy Takacs has been featured at the museum several times. So, over the past five years, she’s been featured in our Ohio annual exhibition. So, she’s actually won ‘best in show’ last year, and so now we’re featuring a larger selection of her works in our gallery space,” Snyder adds.

The Unsung Female Heroes Exhibition runs from Feb. 13 through April 6.