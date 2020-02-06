Tri-Valley can capture MVL title with win over Maysville

When the Tri- Valley Scotties travel to South Zanesville to take the court against the Maysville Panthers Saturday night, they’ll already know what they need to accomplish to secure their first MVL title since 2017.

Sitting tied with Sheridan at 14-1 in league play, the Scotties can clinch at least a share of the title with a win against the third place Panthers.

The two teams met earlier this season back in January when the Scotties came out on top of the Panthers 55-42, behind the Howe sister’s combined 21 points.

In the month since, Tri-Valley suffered its sole conference loss of the season to Sheridan.

Learning from the setback, the Scotties have focused in on where they needed to improve the most.

On the other side, the Panthers have yet to lose since leaving Dresden. The cats are on an eight game winning streak which senior Kassidy Rock attributes to solid team play, saying the team is looking forward to its rematch with Tri-Valley.

This game will feature six of the top ten three point shooters in the league. Tri-Valley freshman Lexi Howe leads the league in three point percentage, draining 41 percent from behind the arc. Maysville’s Bailee Smith leads the MVL with 20.3 points per game and is shooting a league best eighty five percent from the charity stripe.

The Scotties come into Saturday night ranked ninth in division ii with a nineteen and two overall record. The Panthers’ offense leads the league averaging 64 points per game, though they’ll be matching up with Tri- Valley’s top ranked defense, averaging only 31 points per game.