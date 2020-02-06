Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 34, Louisville Aquinas 28

Akr. Manchester 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 47

Akr. Springfield 45, Akr. Ellet 35

Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Maple Hts. 55

Antwerp 49, Holgate 35

Archbold 33, Delta 32

Attica Seneca E. 16, N. Baltimore 0

Batavia 52, Blanchester 30

Batavia Clermont NE 44, Beechwood, Ky. 19

Belpre 76, Crown City S. Gallia 25

Berlin Center Western Reserve 51, McDonald 46

Bidwell River Valley 49, Athens 39

Bradford 41, Newton Local 29

Bristol 40, Cortland Maplewood 37

Carey 10, Old Fort 0

Carlisle 68, New Lebanon Dixie 22

Cedarville 42, Jamestown Greeneview 34

Chillicothe Huntington 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Shroder 40

Cin. Woodward 47, Cin. Aiken 21

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Portsmouth 35

Cols. Beechcroft 45, Cols. Walnut Ridge 40

Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Patriot Prep 28

Cols. Cristo Rey 37, Groveport Madison Christian 21

Columbiana 70, Salineville Southern 20

Convoy Crestview 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Creston Norwayne 50, West Salem Northwestern 43

Dalton 39, Apple Creek Waynedale 37

Day. Meadowdale 32, Day. Belmont 21

Day. Stivers 69, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17

Defiance Tinora 46, Edgerton 42

Delphos St. John’s 47, Rockford Parkway 23

Dixie Heights, Ky. 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 34

Doylestown Chippewa 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 47

E. Palestine 51, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Eaton 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 47

Franklin 57, Waynesville 54

Ft. Recovery 44, St. Henry 36

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Ironton Rock Hill 36

Genoa Area 36, Cols. International 19

Girard 51, Cortland Lakeview 42

Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 30

Hamilton Ross 47, Monroe 43

Hartley 61, Cols. Ready 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Defiance Ayersville 29

Lawrence School 56, Elyria First Baptist Christian 51

Leesburg Fairfield 53, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Lima Bath 45, St. Marys Memorial 44, OT

Loudonville 57, Lucas 51

Louisville 68, Warren Howland 53

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, New Bremen 43

Marion Elgin 47, Dola Hardin Northern 37

McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 17

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 34

Minster 33, New Knoxville 25

Morral Ridgedale 44, Delaware Christian 42

Nelsonville-York 42, Albany Alexander 35

New Madison Tri-Village 68, Arcanum 54

New Middletown Spring. 53, Lowellville 29

New Richmond 47, Georgetown 44

Northside Christian 33, Granville Christian 29

Notre Dame Academy 53, Findlay 38

Oregon Clay 45, Fremont Ross 37

Peebles 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Perrysburg 65, Holland Springfield 47

Pioneer N. Central 33, Pettisville 21

Poland Seminary 52, Niles McKinley 21

Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 30

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Lynchburg-Clay 38

S. Point 45, Chesapeake 36

Seaman N. Adams 39, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31

Seton 62, Cin. Winton Woods 41

Sherwood Fairview 71, Hicksville 38

Smithville 61, Rittman 37

Southeastern 43, Frankfort Adena 24

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 25

Struthers 65, Hubbard 29

Stryker 40, Edon 37

Swanton 47, Liberty Center 41

Sylvania Southview 72, Maumee 29

Tol. Whitmer 36, Tol. Cent. Cath. 27

Tree of Life 44, Grove City Christian 30

Ursuline Academy 59, Ryle, Ky. 49

Van Buren 30, Leipsic 0

Van Wert 54, Elida 50

Versailles 51, Coldwater 49

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 39

W. Unity Hilltop 47, Gorham Fayette 42

Wapakoneta 56, Celina 16

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Greenfield McClain 48

Watterson 44, Cols. DeSales 35

Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 35

Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 46

Wilmington 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29

Wooster 76, Mt. Vernon 35

Yellow Springs 33, Troy Christian 31

OVAC=

Consolation Final=

Class 2-A=

Shadyside 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Class 3-A=

Bellaire 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63

Class 4-A=

St. Clairsville 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 50

Class 5-A=

Hunting Valley University 64, Weir, W.Va. 39

Consolation Pool=

Bridgeport 39, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Brooke, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 41

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Toronto 23

Caldwell 58, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 29

Linsly, W.Va. 60, E. Liverpool 41

Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Richmond Edison 42

New Matamoras Frontier 45, Barnesville 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anna vs. W. Liberty-Salem, ppd.

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.

Delphos Jefferson vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Fremont St. Joseph vs. Monroeville, ppd.

Jackson Center vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Minford, ppd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.

Mt. Gilead vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ppd.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.

New Boston Glenwood vs. Latham Western, ppd.

Norwalk vs. Tol. Woodward, ccd.

Rossford vs. Genoa Area, ccd.

Sidney Lehman vs. Day. Northridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/