Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 34, Louisville Aquinas 28
Akr. Manchester 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 47
Akr. Springfield 45, Akr. Ellet 35
Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Maple Hts. 55
Antwerp 49, Holgate 35
Archbold 33, Delta 32
Attica Seneca E. 16, N. Baltimore 0
Batavia 52, Blanchester 30
Batavia Clermont NE 44, Beechwood, Ky. 19
Belpre 76, Crown City S. Gallia 25
Berlin Center Western Reserve 51, McDonald 46
Bidwell River Valley 49, Athens 39
Bradford 41, Newton Local 29
Bristol 40, Cortland Maplewood 37
Carey 10, Old Fort 0
Carlisle 68, New Lebanon Dixie 22
Cedarville 42, Jamestown Greeneview 34
Chillicothe Huntington 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Shroder 40
Cin. Woodward 47, Cin. Aiken 21
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Portsmouth 35
Cols. Beechcroft 45, Cols. Walnut Ridge 40
Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Patriot Prep 28
Cols. Cristo Rey 37, Groveport Madison Christian 21
Columbiana 70, Salineville Southern 20
Convoy Crestview 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Creston Norwayne 50, West Salem Northwestern 43
Dalton 39, Apple Creek Waynedale 37
Day. Meadowdale 32, Day. Belmont 21
Day. Stivers 69, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17
Defiance Tinora 46, Edgerton 42
Delphos St. John’s 47, Rockford Parkway 23
Dixie Heights, Ky. 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 34
Doylestown Chippewa 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 47
E. Palestine 51, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Eaton 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 47
Franklin 57, Waynesville 54
Ft. Recovery 44, St. Henry 36
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Ironton Rock Hill 36
Genoa Area 36, Cols. International 19
Girard 51, Cortland Lakeview 42
Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 30
Hamilton Ross 47, Monroe 43
Hartley 61, Cols. Ready 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Defiance Ayersville 29
Lawrence School 56, Elyria First Baptist Christian 51
Leesburg Fairfield 53, Fayetteville-Perry 47
Lima Bath 45, St. Marys Memorial 44, OT
Loudonville 57, Lucas 51
Louisville 68, Warren Howland 53
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, New Bremen 43
Marion Elgin 47, Dola Hardin Northern 37
McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 17
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 34
Minster 33, New Knoxville 25
Morral Ridgedale 44, Delaware Christian 42
Nelsonville-York 42, Albany Alexander 35
New Madison Tri-Village 68, Arcanum 54
New Middletown Spring. 53, Lowellville 29
New Richmond 47, Georgetown 44
Northside Christian 33, Granville Christian 29
Notre Dame Academy 53, Findlay 38
Oregon Clay 45, Fremont Ross 37
Peebles 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Perrysburg 65, Holland Springfield 47
Pioneer N. Central 33, Pettisville 21
Poland Seminary 52, Niles McKinley 21
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 30
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Lynchburg-Clay 38
S. Point 45, Chesapeake 36
Seaman N. Adams 39, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31
Seton 62, Cin. Winton Woods 41
Sherwood Fairview 71, Hicksville 38
Smithville 61, Rittman 37
Southeastern 43, Frankfort Adena 24
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 25
Struthers 65, Hubbard 29
Stryker 40, Edon 37
Swanton 47, Liberty Center 41
Sylvania Southview 72, Maumee 29
Tol. Whitmer 36, Tol. Cent. Cath. 27
Tree of Life 44, Grove City Christian 30
Ursuline Academy 59, Ryle, Ky. 49
Van Buren 30, Leipsic 0
Van Wert 54, Elida 50
Versailles 51, Coldwater 49
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 39
W. Unity Hilltop 47, Gorham Fayette 42
Wapakoneta 56, Celina 16
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Greenfield McClain 48
Watterson 44, Cols. DeSales 35
Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 35
Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 46
Wilmington 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29
Wooster 76, Mt. Vernon 35
Yellow Springs 33, Troy Christian 31
OVAC=
Consolation Final=
Class 2-A=
Shadyside 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Class 3-A=
Bellaire 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63
Class 4-A=
St. Clairsville 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 50
Class 5-A=
Hunting Valley University 64, Weir, W.Va. 39
Consolation Pool=
Bridgeport 39, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38
Brooke, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 41
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Toronto 23
Caldwell 58, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 29
Linsly, W.Va. 60, E. Liverpool 41
Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Richmond Edison 42
New Matamoras Frontier 45, Barnesville 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anna vs. W. Liberty-Salem, ppd.
Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.
Delphos Jefferson vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Fremont St. Joseph vs. Monroeville, ppd.
Jackson Center vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Minford, ppd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.
Mt. Gilead vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ppd.
Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.
New Boston Glenwood vs. Latham Western, ppd.
Norwalk vs. Tol. Woodward, ccd.
Rossford vs. Genoa Area, ccd.
Sidney Lehman vs. Day. Northridge, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/