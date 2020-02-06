Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 95, Harvest Christian Academy 53

Aurora Math-Science 40, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 30

Bethalto Civic Memorial 41, Roxana 40

Brownstown – St. Elmo 74, Sandoval 39

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 62, West Prairie 52

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 69, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 61

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 63, Lake View 31

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 61, Schaumburg Christian 51

Edwardsville 59, Alton 56, OT

Griggsville-Perry 56, Mendon Unity 24

Latin 58, North Shore Country Day 38

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 76, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 37

Mooseheart 72, Walther Christian Academy 35

Peoria (H.S.) 67, Peoria Manual 57

CPL Tournament=

Championship Second Round=

Bogan 76, Phillips 57

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 54, Lindblom 40

Curie 86, Chicago Marshall 55

Kenwood 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 61

Morgan Park 93, Westinghouse 79

Orr 64, Corliss 49

Simeon 59, Farragut 54

Whitney Young 76, Schurz 67

Lincoln-Way West High School Showdown=

Oak Forest 64, Thornton Fractional North 56

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Earlville 79, Kirkland Hiawatha 38

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Serena 50

Semifinal=

Indian Creek 78, Amboy-LaMoille 38

Newark 54, Somonauk 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shawnee vs. Pope County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 62, Centralia Christ Our Rock 33

Amboy 54, Orion 28

Arthur-Okaw Christian 55, Champaign Centennial 54

Ashton-Franklin Center 33, South Beloit 24

Auburn 53, Riverton 27

Aurora Christian 61, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46

Aurora Math-Science 36, Kirkland Hiawatha 23

Beecher 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

Belleville East 55, Alton 34

Benton 61, Murphysboro/Elverado 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Triad 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 52

Breese Central 49, Okawville 26

Buffalo Tri-City 42, Athens 28

Carlinville 34, Greenville 30

Carterville 44, Pinckneyville 26

Centralia 50, Carlyle 28

Century 62, Mounds Meridian 55

Chatham Glenwood 53, Springfield Southeast 49

Chester 65, Trico 56

Chicago Resurrection 64, Chicago (Lane) 39

Christian Liberty Academy 59, Schaumburg Christian 44

Clinton 61, Macon Meridian 28

Dakota 60, Durand 59, OT

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 43, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 36

DeKalb 58, Metea Valley 30

Decatur MacArthur 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 38

Dixon 54, Rockford Lutheran 39

Donovan 45, Grant Park 42

Edwardsville 59, East St. Louis 31

Eldorado 63, Edwards County 25

Fairfield 49, Hamilton County 45, OT

Farmington Central 53, Rockridge 48

Fieldcrest 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 51

Forreston 48, Polo 41

Francis Parker 43, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 16

Fremd 62, Conant 28

Galesburg 43, Rock Island Alleman 33

Galva 48, LaMoille 42, OT

Goreville 59, Vienna 40

Hall 42, Erie/Prophetstown 28

Hinsdale Central 51, Argo 44

Illini Bluffs 59, Brimfield 47

Illini Central 45, Mt. Pulaski 21

Illini West (Carthage) 52, Havana 49

Illinois Lutheran 48, St. Anne 18

Jerseyville Jersey 60, Highland 56

Joliet West 68, Plainfield East 34

Marissa/Coulterville 40, Red Bud 18

Marist 72, St. Ignatius 62

Marshall 57, Robinson 35

Massac County 58, West Frankfort 27

Mattoon 63, Effingham 32

Mendon Unity 64, Beardstown 29

Monmouth-Roseville 71, Macomb 54

Mother McAuley 60, De La Salle 33

Mount Vernon 56, Marion 32

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Concord (Triopia) 46

Mt. Zion 67, Tolono Unity 39

Neoga 58, Dieterich 47

Newton 60, Casey-Westfield 34

Normal University 67, Eisenhower 56

North Clay 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47

North Shore Country Day 54, Steinmetz 33

Ottawa Marquette 56, Roanoke-Benson 47

Pana 60, Vandalia 28

Paris 64, Lawrenceville 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Cissna Park 34

Pecatonica 38, Orangeville 36

Petersburg PORTA 52, Midwest Central 48

Pittsfield 48, North Greene 35

Plainfield North 71, Minooka 58

Pontiac 49, Rantoul 29

Princeton 42, Illinois Valley Central 18

Quincy 54, Moline 37

Regina 58, Willows 33

Rich South 63, Harvey Thornton 50

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Leyden 33

Rochelle 50, Plano 47

Rock Island 82, Sterling 62

Rolling Meadows 33, Prospect 31

Salem 50, Columbia 41

Seneca 41, Putnam County 30

Serena 41, Putnam County 30

Sesser-Valier 69, Elverado 36

Springfield 74, Jacksonville 26

St. Charles North 55, St. Charles East 41

Stanford Olympia 64, Monticello 48

Streamwood 69, West Chicago 45

Streator 52, Coal City 40

Thornridge 51, Rich East 44

Tri-County 65, Blue Ridge 26

Tuscola 46, Sullivan 41

Urbana University 50, Bloomington Christian 39

Watseka (coop) 52, Dwight 16

Waubonsie Valley 73, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37

Williamsville 56, North-Mac 35

Winnebago 55, Byron 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Morrison vs. Wethersfield, ccd.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop vs. Argenta-Oreana, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/