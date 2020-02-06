Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice def. Pittsburgh Obama, forfeit
Athens 82, Towanda 47
Canton 64, Cowanesque Valley 39
Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks South 51
Council Rock South 45, Council Rock North 41
Crestwood 65, Pittston Area 32
Cristo Rey 73, Pine Forge 41
Downingtown West 68, Downingtown East 61
Latin Charter 64, Philadelphia Northeast 63
Mountain Ridge, Md. 72, Meyersdale 54
New Hope-Solebury 67, Valley Forge Military 52
North Penn 57, Pennridge 54
North Penn/Liberty 56, Northeast Bradford 44
North Schuylkill 67, Jim Thorpe 55
North Star 63, Blacklick Valley 26
Pennsbury 61, Neshaminy 59
Perry Traditional Academy 50, Carrick 44
Radnor 48, Strath Haven 46
Shade 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 48
Shippensburg 83, East Pennsboro 52
Springside Chestnut Hill 79, Princeton Day, N.J. 61
Turkeyfoot Valley 80, Rockwood 46
Westinghouse def. Brashear, forfeit
William Tennent 55, Harry S. Truman 40
Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=
First Round Bracket A=
Gratz 73, Parkway Center City 45
High School of the Future 76, Freire Charter 48
Martin Luther King 78, Maritime Academy 46
Overbrook 80, Dobbins 71
SLA Beeber 82, Audenried 76
South Philadelphia 65, Roxborough 63
First Round Bracket B=
Imhotep Charter 64, Engineering And Science 36
Palumbo 62, Mastery Charter North 60
Philadelphia George Washington 55, Frankford 54
Philadelphia MC&S 60, Nueva Esperanza 41
West Philadelphia 80, Constitution 75
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrack Hebrew 47, Renaissance Academy 15
Belle Vernon 58, Elizabeth Forward 48
Cambria Heights 46, Bedford 34
Carrick 60, Perry Traditional Academy 38
Cedar Cliff 55, Milton Hershey 12
Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks South 33
Dunmore 69, Lakeland 19
East Stroudsburg South 53, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32
Ellis School 51, Winchester Thurston 33
Greencastle Antrim 51, Camp Hill 30
Knoch 53, Freeport 52
Lebanon 61, Lancaster Country Day 57, OT
Mahanoy Area 55, Lourdes Regional 24
Monessen 49, Mapletown 18
North Penn 59, Pennridge 44
Penn-Trafford 44, Greater Latrobe 40
Ridley 56, Lower Merion 35
Souderton 44, Quakertown 16
Pioneer Athletic league Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Methacton 45, Boyertown 35
