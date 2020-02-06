Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice def. Pittsburgh Obama, forfeit

Athens 82, Towanda 47

Canton 64, Cowanesque Valley 39

Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks South 51

Council Rock South 45, Council Rock North 41

Crestwood 65, Pittston Area 32

Cristo Rey 73, Pine Forge 41

Downingtown West 68, Downingtown East 61

Latin Charter 64, Philadelphia Northeast 63

Mountain Ridge, Md. 72, Meyersdale 54

New Hope-Solebury 67, Valley Forge Military 52

North Penn 57, Pennridge 54

North Penn/Liberty 56, Northeast Bradford 44

North Schuylkill 67, Jim Thorpe 55

North Star 63, Blacklick Valley 26

Pennsbury 61, Neshaminy 59

Perry Traditional Academy 50, Carrick 44

Radnor 48, Strath Haven 46

Shade 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 48

Shippensburg 83, East Pennsboro 52

Springside Chestnut Hill 79, Princeton Day, N.J. 61

Turkeyfoot Valley 80, Rockwood 46

Westinghouse def. Brashear, forfeit

William Tennent 55, Harry S. Truman 40

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

First Round Bracket A=

Gratz 73, Parkway Center City 45

High School of the Future 76, Freire Charter 48

Martin Luther King 78, Maritime Academy 46

Overbrook 80, Dobbins 71

SLA Beeber 82, Audenried 76

South Philadelphia 65, Roxborough 63

First Round Bracket B=

Imhotep Charter 64, Engineering And Science 36

Palumbo 62, Mastery Charter North 60

Philadelphia George Washington 55, Frankford 54

Philadelphia MC&S 60, Nueva Esperanza 41

West Philadelphia 80, Constitution 75

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew 47, Renaissance Academy 15

Belle Vernon 58, Elizabeth Forward 48

Cambria Heights 46, Bedford 34

Carrick 60, Perry Traditional Academy 38

Cedar Cliff 55, Milton Hershey 12

Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks South 33

Dunmore 69, Lakeland 19

East Stroudsburg South 53, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32

Ellis School 51, Winchester Thurston 33

Greencastle Antrim 51, Camp Hill 30

Knoch 53, Freeport 52

Lebanon 61, Lancaster Country Day 57, OT

Mahanoy Area 55, Lourdes Regional 24

Monessen 49, Mapletown 18

North Penn 59, Pennridge 44

Penn-Trafford 44, Greater Latrobe 40

Ridley 56, Lower Merion 35

Souderton 44, Quakertown 16

Pioneer Athletic league Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Methacton 45, Boyertown 35

