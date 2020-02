PERRY CO., Ohio– The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that on Monday, February 10, State Route 188 will be closed to traffic south of Thornville.

The road will be closed between Township Highway 81 and Township Highway 82 while ODOT crews replace a culvert.

The project is expected to be complete by Friday, February 14, weather permitting.

The suggested detour is as follows: SR 188 to SR 204 to SR 13 to SR 256 to SR 188 and reverse .