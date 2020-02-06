New Lexington puts a twist on national signing day

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- Wednesday was national signing day in the world of College Football.

Over at New Lexington High School, the Panthers decided to have its own signing day.

Kevin Board, the head football coach at New Lexington brought in the 17 eighth graders to put the pen to paper and commit to the Panthers football program.

The current players have already brought into, Board, after leading the panthers to its first winning season since 2012.

So now, it’s about getting the future to buy in.