Digital Artist Jack Hunt, WHIZ ZAAP Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Rural landscape scenes with high contrast are the specialty of Jack Hunt, this month’s WHIZ ZAAP Artist of the Month.

“I started in art when I was big enough to hold a pencil. So, I’ve always been interested in art. I’m self-taught. I drove truck for about thirty years and I’ve kind of had to put everything on the back burner. After that, I started taking photographs of things I wanted to paint. Then I did a little stint at COTC in their digital graphic design class and learned a little bit about photo editing,” says Hunt.

“Everybody looks at one barn and everybody sees something different. So, really, what these are is what I see. You may see something totally different but I think looking is the most important thing. I had an art teacher back in high school who told me to how to look, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

Hunt’s work is featured at the ZAAP Art Gallery during the First Friday Art Walk, Feb. 7 from 5pm to 8pm.