Clippers get future draft pick in exchange for guard Walton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired a future, conditional second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Derrick Walton Jr. on Thursday.

Walton averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 23 games this season. He’s played in 39 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Miami Heat.

The 24-year-old played four years at Michigan, where he was the 2017 Big Ten Tournament MVP.

