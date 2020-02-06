Chicago basketball coach out after altercation allegations

Sports
Associated Press0

CHICAGO (AP) — The coach of a top-ranked Illinois high school boys’ basketball team has been removed from his position following an allegation that he had a physical altercation with a student.

Mike Oliver was removed as coach at Curie Metropolitan High School, Chicago Public Schools said in a news release. It did not say if Oliver was suspended or fired.

Oliver told WBBM-TV that the allegation stems from his role as a security guard at the school.

“It’s all false accusations,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. ”I haven’t done anything wrong. I was doing my job at Curie. That’s all I can say. I’m under investigation.”

“I’ve worked for CPS in security for 27 years, and I’ve never had an allegation against me,” he added. ”I’ve never even had a write-up from a principal or a parent conference.”

The allegation is being investigated by the district which also is making sure support is available to the student, according to a district spokesman.

Oliver was suspended in 2014 after several players were found to be academically ineligible and again in 2016 after a forfeit loss in Michigan City, Indiana, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Condors are 21-1 this season. Oliver compiled a 542-133 record in 27 seasons and led the team to the 4A state title in 2015-16, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Assistant coach Larry Wallace has taken over the program.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mariners rebuild remains focus as spring training begins

Associated Press

King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant

Associated Press

AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat

Associated Press