THURSDAY 2/6:

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Mix. Cloudy. Cold. High 39°

TONIGHT: Scattered Wintry Mix to Scattered Snow Showers. Cold. Low 28°

FRIDAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Colder. High 33°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered precipitation will be with us across SE Ohio, mostly in the form of rain, but a Wintry Mix will be possible at times, especially this morning and evening. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to near 40.

A Wintry Mix will be possible this evening into the first half of the overnight, but as colder air filters in from the north and northwest, the mix will change to all snow across the region. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Scattered snow showers will continue to be with us on Friday, with total accumulations from Thursday night into Friday around 1 to 2 inches, with a pocket of 3 inches possible. Temperatures will be much colder as we end the work week, with highs in the lower 30s on Friday.

A few more snow shower chances will continue into Friday night and Saturday, with little, if any additional accumulation expected. Temperatures will a touch warmer Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s.

Warmer air moves in for the beginning of the new work week, but with the warmth, rain chances return as well. We will see rain chances lingering into the middle of the week, with possible snowflakes mixing in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

