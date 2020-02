Wednesday’s Time Schedule

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.