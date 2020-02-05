Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 61, Venango 32

Apollo-Ridge 58, Freeport 43

Archbishop Carroll 60, Cardinal O’Hara 57

Bangor 75, Pen Argyl 36

Bedford 62, Somerset 42

Bethlehem Center 74, Carmichaels 67

Bishop Carroll 59, Penn Cambria 56

Bishop Guilfoyle 81, Central Cambria 55

Blackhawk 51, New Brighton 27

Central Columbia 57, Lewisburg 45

Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort 56

Exeter 73, Cocalico 60

Frazier 71, Bentworth 38

Harrisburg Academy 53, York Country Day 39

Homer-Center 61, Derry 56

Hughesville 44, Southern Columbia 37

Jersey Shore 78, Central Mountain 56

Karns City 56, Moniteau 50

Loyalsock 83, Midd-West 58

Mars 61, Armstrong 43

Mifflinburg 70, Shamokin 66

Millville 44, Sullivan County 29

Montoursville 66, Milton 41

Mount Carmel 61, South Williamsport 47

Neumann 77, Montgomery 41

Plum 52, Baldwin 51

Quigley Catholic 58, Freedom Area 57

Richland 54, Greater Johnstown 44

Saegertown 54, Commodore Perry 35

Shikellamy 61, Selinsgrove 56

South Allegheny 57, Yough 31

South Side 65, Avonworth 63

Southern Huntingdon 73, Forbes Road 39

Southmoreland 62, Washington 58

Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60

Twin Valley Ms 72, Oley Valley 42

Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 39

Westmont Hilltop 83, Forest Hills 61

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

Friends Select 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

Germantown Friends 53, Abington Friends 41

Pioneer Athletic League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Phoenixville 45, Boyertown 41

Spring-Ford 48, Upper Merion 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 91, Hollidaysburg 67

Bellefonte 56, Bald Eagle Area 35

Berks Catholic 50, Tulpehocken 25

Berlin-Brothersvalley 60, Shade 50

Berwick 63, Wyoming Valley West 38

Blacklick Valley 55, North Star 53

Bloomsburg 42, Hughesville 23

Boiling Springs 47, Antietam 33

Brentwood 48, Franklin Regional 45

Brockway 44, Redbank Valley 43

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Canton 39, Sayre Area 25

Chestnut Ridge 57, Conemaugh Township 37

Collegium Charter School 58, Calvary Christian 34

Dallas 54, Nanticoke Area 51

Dunmore 59, Loyalsock 28

East Juniata 63, Line Mountain 21

Freedom Area 44, Quigley Catholic 33

Glendale 64, Curwensville 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, East Allegheny 41

Grove City 50, Meadville 41

Harmony 61, West Branch 45

Hazleton Area 53, Wilkes-Barre Area 43

Holy Redeemer 66, MMI Prep 32

Jenkintown 50, Chester Charter 41

Lakeview 44, Wilmington 39

Leechburg 44, Valley 27

Mechanicsburg 59, Northern York 26

New Hope-Solebury 68, Bristol 33

Oley Valley 48, Lititz Christian 33

Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36

Pittston Area 47, Crestwood 38

Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35

Portage Area 82, Ferndale 10

Reading 56, Central Dauphin East 51

Scranton Prep 60, Susquehanna 18

Shippensburg 54, Chambersburg 32

The Hill School 45, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35

Tyrone 65, Philipsburg-Osceola 19

Upper Dauphin 69, Juniata 59

West Lawn Wilson 70, Daniel Boone 22

West Middlesex 71, Farrell 47

Winchester Thurston 55, Northgate 37

Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 38

Wyoming Area 66, Hanover Area 20

Wyoming Seminary 43, Northwest Area 20

York Country Day 48, Harrisburg Academy 42

FSL Quaker Cup Tournament=

George School 54, Friends Select 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bucktail vs. Millville, ppd.

Central Martinsburg vs. Clearfield, ppd.

