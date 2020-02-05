Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 66, Hatboro-Horsham 48
Abington Heights 40, Valley View 37
Academy of the New Church 63, George School 53
Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 45
Allderdice 74, Carrick 60
Allentown Allen 59, Bethlehem Catholic 47
Allentown Dieruff 70, Lincoln Leadership 57
Annville-Cleona 55, Lebanon Catholic 31
Antietam 68, Kutztown 40
Apollo-Ridge 54, Winchester Thurston 46
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72, Propel Montour High School 47
Avella 73, Jefferson-Morgan 72
Avonworth 75, Freedom Area 69
Beaver Falls 71, Elwood City Riverside 60
Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 64
Berlin-Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 33
Bethel Park 60, Baldwin 49
Bishop Canevin 72, Geibel Catholic 67
Boiling Springs 51, Northern York 50
Brashear 48, Pittsburgh Obama 45
Butler 76, Seneca Valley 54
Cambridge Springs 70, Maplewood 33
Cameron County 40, Coudersport 35
Camp Hill 72, West Perry 35
Carlisle 68, State College 66
Catasauqua 51, Northwestern Lehigh 46
Cedar Cliff 53, Mechanicsburg 40
Central Bucks South 50, North Penn 48
Central Bucks West 56, Quakertown 49
Central Dauphin 90, Mifflin County 47
Central Dauphin East 67, Harrisburg 60
Central Valley 61, New Castle 60
Chambersburg 52, Cumberland Valley 44
Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 56
Chartiers-Houston 80, Bentworth 48
Cheltenham 74, Springfield Montco 41
Chester 81, Interboro 27
Chester Charter 72, Pope John Paul II 57
Christopher Dock 60, Calvary Christian 59
Church Farm School 51, Collegium Charter School 46
Clearfield 52, Central Martinsburg 47
Coatesville 79, Neshaminy 61
Cochranton 71, Eisenhower 49
Columbia County Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 61, OT
Cornell 77, Quigley Catholic 62
Council Rock North 50, Bensalem 42
Cumberland Valley Christian 62, Heritage Academy, Md. 60
Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 50
Deer Lakes 64, Valley 46
Delco Christian 74, Valley Forge Military 52
Delco Christian 74, Valley Forge Military 52
Donegal 44, Northern Lebanon 42
Downingtown East 68, Bishop Shanahan 51
Dubois 70, Bradford 58
Dubois Central Catholic 54, Curwensville 37
Dunmore 66, Forest City 49
Elizabethtown 78, Ephrata 41
Elk County Catholic 48, Brookville 41
Episcopal Academy 68, Penn Charter 48
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Erie 49
Exeter 64, Daniel Boone 46
Fairview 58, Seneca 40
Farrell 64, Wilmington 48
Fort Leboeuf 51, General McLane 50
Fox Chapel 70, Connellsville 39
Franklin Regional 72, Shaler 62
Garnet Valley 62, Upper Darby 46
Gateway 57, Albert Gallatin 55
Girard 50, Conneaut, Ohio 32
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Imani Christian Academy 48
Greensburg Salem 65, Laurel Highlands 52
Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 53
Grove City 58, Slippery Rock 46
Halifax 67, East Juniata 61
Hamburg 56, Twin Valley 49, OT
Hampton 50, Armstrong 41
Hanover 51, Biglerville 49
Harbor Creek 47, Corry 45
Harford Christian, Md. 85, Red Lion Christian 34
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Red Land 38
Haverford 61, Ridley 43
Hempfield Area 65, North Hills 61
Hickory 68, Franklin 41
Highlands 80, Derry 38
Hopewell 47, Beaver Area 46
Indiana 66, Plum 55
Jeannette 56, California 40
Kennedy Catholic 70, Meadville 63
Knoch 90, Freeport 47
Lackawanna Trail 72, Montrose 57
Lampeter-Strasburg 79, Garden Spot 72
Lancaster Catholic 65, ELCO 50
Lancaster Christian 68, Conestoga Christian 62, OT
Lancaster McCaskey 77, Hempfield 40
Laurel 53, Sewickley Academy Panthers 42
Lebanon 74, Conestoga Valley 58
Leechburg 85, Clairton 40
Line Mountain 64, Susquenita 41
Linville Hill 67, High Point 65
Lower Merion 40, Conestoga 36
Loyalsock 68, Hughesville 55
Mahanoy Area 50, Shenandoah Valley 49
Malvern Prep 64, Haverford School 54
Manheim Central 49, Cocalico 46
Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 42
Marian Catholic 68, Weatherly 51
Marian Catholic 68, Weatherly 51
Mars 68, Kiski Area 38
McGuffey 51, Charleroi 39
Meadowbrook Christian 60, Belleville Mennonite 37
Mercyhurst Prep 64, Iroquois 37
Mid Valley 59, Old Forge 50
Millersburg 75, Newport 43
Milton Hershey 71, Middletown 34
Minersville 62, Lourdes Regional 52
Monessen 52, West Greene 48
Mount Calvary 83, Covenant Christian Academy 48
Mount Union 74, Williamsburg 61
Mountain View 53, Elk Lake 36
Nanticoke Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 47
Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 51
Neumann-Goretti 75, Devon Prep 40
New Hope-Solebury 61, Lower Moreland 52
North East 68, Northwestern 33
North Penn-Mansfield 67, Athens 51
North Pocono 80, Delaware Valley 67
North Star 67, Conemaugh Township 51
Northern Potter 62, Galeton 29
Northwest Area 54, Wyoming Area 43
Notre Dame-Green Pond 71, Wilson 61
Oil City 59, Titusville 56
Oley Valley 73, Tulpehocken 69
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Mohawk 36
Palmerton 47, Northern Lehigh 36
Penn Hills 82, McKeesport 48
Penn Wood 57, Chichester 55
Penn-Trafford 49, Norwin 42
Penncrest 44, Harriton 40
Pennridge 65, Central Bucks East 50
Pennsbury 68, Harry S. Truman 49
Peters Township 62, Canon-McMillan 43
Phil-Montgomery Christian 50, Faith Christian Academy 44
Philadelphia George Washington 68, Bethlehem Center 37
Pine-Richland 54, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54, Union Area 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Keystone Oaks 49
Pittston Area 60, Berwick 36
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Upper Moreland 55
Port Allegany 62, Oswayo 52
Pottsville 87, North Schuylkill 49
Pottsville Nativity 49, Williams Valley 32
Propel Andrew Street 56, St. Joseph 42
Propel Braddock Hills 52, Northgate 48
Quaker Valley 71, Blackhawk 59
Radnor 42, Marple Newtown 40
Reading 51, Governor Mifflin 44
Ringgold 73, South Park 46
Riverside 68, Lakeland 44
Rocky Grove 49, Lakeview 36
Schuylkill Valley 66, Brandywine Heights 62
Scranton 52, Scranton Prep 50
Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 22
Serra Catholic 76, Brentwood 60
Seton-LaSalle 75, Carlynton 63
Shade 82, Meyersdale 45
Shady Side Academy 67, East Allegheny 55
Sharon 91, George Jr. Republic 64
Sheffield 71, Johnsonburg 36
Shenango 76, Burgettstown 27
Smethport 50, Austin 29
South Fayette 85, West Mifflin 51
Southern Lehigh 60, Salisbury 56
Southmoreland 55, Brownsville 36
Springdale 65, Summit Academy 53
Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Germantown Academy 60
Steel Valley 77, Burrell 64
Sto-Rox 66, Riverview 35
Strath Haven 47, Springfield Delco 42
Susquehanna 44, Blue Ridge 43
Susquehanna Township 61, Palmyra 42
Susquehannock 61, Kennard-Dale 51
Tamaqua 71, Lehighton 41
The Christian Academy 93, Plumstead Christian 37
Thomas Jefferson 49, Moon 41
Towanda 53, Wellsboro 44
Troy 54, Wyalusing 46
Tunkhannock 58, Hanover Area 47
Tyrone 89, Philipsburg-Osceola 47
Uniontown 71, Waynesburg Central 59
Upper St. Clair 53, Mount Lebanon 48
Vincentian Academy 84, Eden Christian 43
Wallenpaupack 53, Honesdale 27
Warwick 71, Solanco 46
Washington 68, Bethlehem Center 37
Waynesboro 48, Big Spring 45
West Allegheny 71, Trinity 63
West Branch 70, Juniata Valley 11
West Chester East 81, Downingtown West 63
West Chester Henderson 52, Avon Grove 48
West Chester Rustin 69, Oxford 33
West Lawn Wilson 65, Muhlenberg 47
West Middlesex 62, Mercer 48
West York 58, Spring Grove 40
Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Wilkes-Barre Area 51, Crestwood 48
William Tennent 52, Council Rock South 49
Windber 56, Ferndale 47
Wissahickon 60, Upper Dublin 37
Wyoming Seminary 65, MMI Prep 33
York Country Day def. Christian School of York, forfeit
York Suburban 57, Red Lion 53
Yough 46, Mount Pleasant 45
Youngsville 55, Union City 46
FSL Tournament=
Semifinal=
Westtown 73, Shipley 60
Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=
Play-In Bracket A=
Maritime Academy 69, Masterman 51
Parkway Center City 70, People for People Charter 59
Strawberry Mansion 53, Penn Treaty 45
Play-In Bracket B=
Engineering And Science 48, Tacony Academy 42
Nueva Esperanza 59, Mastery Charter South 58
Philadelphia Central 60, Swenson 35
West Philadelphia 81, Franklin Towne Charter 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 81, Hatboro-Horsham 71
Academy Park 62, Great Valley 49
Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 43
Allderdice 83, Carrick 18
Antietam 43, Kutztown 38
Apollo-Ridge 57, Derry 52
Bangor 57, Pen Argyl 21
Bellwood-Antis 76, Portage Area 58
Bensalem 66, Council Rock North 44
Benton 44, Montgomery 34
Bradford 68, Dubois 45
Cardinal O’Hara 39, Bonner-Prendergast 38
Cedar Cliff 44, Mechanicsburg 40
Central Bucks East 67, Pennridge 54
Central Bucks West 54, Quakertown 36
Central Columbia 57, Montoursville 35
Central Dauphin 51, Mifflin County 24
Central Mountain 42, Jersey Shore 27
Columbia-Montour 30, Neumann 26
Conestoga 44, Lower Merion 31
Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 18
Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23
Council Rock South 40, William Tennent 39
Cranberry 50, Clarion 38
Cumberland Valley Christian 56, Heritage Academy, Md. 35
Downingtown East 57, Bishop Shanahan 37
Dubois Central Catholic 38, Curwensville 26
Ephrata 44, Elizabethtown 39
Everett 70, Fannett-Metal 51
Freeport 59, Fox Chapel 54
Garden Spot 34, Lampeter-Strasburg 31
Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 34
Germantown Academy 61, Baldwin 27
Germantown Academy 61, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 27
Greencastle Antrim 42, James Buchanan 21
Hanover 54, Biglerville 45
Harford Christian, Md. 42, Red Lion Christian 19
Harmony 57, Moshannon Valley 47
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Red Land 41
Harrisburg Christian 47, West Shore 22
Harriton 47, Penncrest 31
Haverford 51, Ridley 42
Jenkintown 46, Faith Christian Academy 35
Juniata Mennonite 39, Columbia County Christian 16
Kane Area 44, Brockway 34
Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 49
Lansdale Catholic 70, St. Hubert’s 39
Lebanon Christian 41, Carlisle Christian 25
Lewisburg 52, Warrior Run 29
Linden Hall 46, Camp Hill Trinity 42
Lower Dauphin 41, Hershey 35
Lower Moreland 62, Delco Christian 29
MAST Charter 43, Christopher Dock 23
Mahanoy Area 46, Executive Charter 20
Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 26
Milton 39, Mifflinburg 35
Moniteau 35, Karns City 33
Moon 50, North Hills 25
Mount Calvary 49, Covenant Christian Academy 23
Mount Carmel 34, South Williamsport 29
Nazareth Academy 34, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart, Mich. 31
Nazareth Academy 34, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 31
New Covenant Christian 43, Dayspring Christian 21
North Clarion 68, Clarion-Limestone 20
North Penn 44, Central Bucks South 32
North Schuylkill 66, Bethlehem Liberty 39
Northern York 38, Boiling Springs 28
Northwestern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 21
Norwin 50, Shaler 37
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Wilson 35
Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 21
Penn Charter 56, Notre Dame 45
Penns Manor 56, Homer-Center 33
Pennsbury 56, Harry S. Truman 18
Pequea Valley 47, Lancaster Country Day 40
Philadelphia West Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56
Pittsburgh Obama def. Brashear, forfeit
Plum 51, Kiski Area 31
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 35
Punxsutawney 43, St. Marys 37
Redbank Valley 50, Keystone 41
Renaissance Academy 51, Del-Val Friends 36
Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 52, Bensalem 24
Serra Catholic 68, St. Joseph 9
Shikellamy 52, Selinsgrove 42
Southern Lehigh 53, Salisbury 27
Springfield Delco 55, Strath Haven 50
Springfield Montco 62, Cheltenham 53
State College 68, Carlisle 44
Steelton-Highspire 59, East Pennsboro 56
Sullivan County 46, Muncy 32
Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 66, Freire Charter 39
Susquehanna Township 52, Palmyra 46
The Christian Academy 27, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20
Tussey Mountain 43, Southern Fulton 32
Unionville 28, Kennett 23
United 33, West Shamokin 28
Upper Dublin 60, Wissahickon 28
Valley Forge Military 63, Marple Newtown 38
Warwick 28, Solanco 24
West Chester Rustin 60, Oxford 44
West Greene 65, Mapletown 22
West Perry 50, Camp Hill 38
West York 26, Kennard-Dale 22
Westinghouse 50, Perry Traditional Academy 26
Wyomissing 66, Oley Valley 47
York Country Day 38, Christian School of York 36
FSL Tournament=
Semifinal=
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 61, Shipley 30
Westtown 47, Abington Friends 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McKeesport vs. Gateway, ppd.
______
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/