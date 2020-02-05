Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 66, Hatboro-Horsham 48

Abington Heights 40, Valley View 37

Academy of the New Church 63, George School 53

Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 45

Allderdice 74, Carrick 60

Allentown Allen 59, Bethlehem Catholic 47

Allentown Dieruff 70, Lincoln Leadership 57

Annville-Cleona 55, Lebanon Catholic 31

Antietam 68, Kutztown 40

Apollo-Ridge 54, Winchester Thurston 46

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72, Propel Montour High School 47

Avella 73, Jefferson-Morgan 72

Avonworth 75, Freedom Area 69

Beaver Falls 71, Elwood City Riverside 60

Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 64

Berlin-Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 33

Bethel Park 60, Baldwin 49

Bishop Canevin 72, Geibel Catholic 67

Boiling Springs 51, Northern York 50

Brashear 48, Pittsburgh Obama 45

Butler 76, Seneca Valley 54

Cambridge Springs 70, Maplewood 33

Cameron County 40, Coudersport 35

Camp Hill 72, West Perry 35

Carlisle 68, State College 66

Catasauqua 51, Northwestern Lehigh 46

Cedar Cliff 53, Mechanicsburg 40

Central Bucks South 50, North Penn 48

Central Bucks West 56, Quakertown 49

Central Dauphin 90, Mifflin County 47

Central Dauphin East 67, Harrisburg 60

Central Valley 61, New Castle 60

Chambersburg 52, Cumberland Valley 44

Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 56

Chartiers-Houston 80, Bentworth 48

Cheltenham 74, Springfield Montco 41

Chester 81, Interboro 27

Chester Charter 72, Pope John Paul II 57

Christopher Dock 60, Calvary Christian 59

Church Farm School 51, Collegium Charter School 46

Clearfield 52, Central Martinsburg 47

Coatesville 79, Neshaminy 61

Cochranton 71, Eisenhower 49

Columbia County Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 61, OT

Cornell 77, Quigley Catholic 62

Council Rock North 50, Bensalem 42

Cumberland Valley Christian 62, Heritage Academy, Md. 60

Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 50

Deer Lakes 64, Valley 46

Delco Christian 74, Valley Forge Military 52

Donegal 44, Northern Lebanon 42

Downingtown East 68, Bishop Shanahan 51

Dubois 70, Bradford 58

Dubois Central Catholic 54, Curwensville 37

Dunmore 66, Forest City 49

Elizabethtown 78, Ephrata 41

Elk County Catholic 48, Brookville 41

Episcopal Academy 68, Penn Charter 48

Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Erie 49

Exeter 64, Daniel Boone 46

Fairview 58, Seneca 40

Farrell 64, Wilmington 48

Fort Leboeuf 51, General McLane 50

Fox Chapel 70, Connellsville 39

Franklin Regional 72, Shaler 62

Garnet Valley 62, Upper Darby 46

Gateway 57, Albert Gallatin 55

Girard 50, Conneaut, Ohio 32

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Imani Christian Academy 48

Greensburg Salem 65, Laurel Highlands 52

Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 53

Grove City 58, Slippery Rock 46

Halifax 67, East Juniata 61

Hamburg 56, Twin Valley 49, OT

Hampton 50, Armstrong 41

Hanover 51, Biglerville 49

Harbor Creek 47, Corry 45

Harford Christian, Md. 85, Red Lion Christian 34

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Red Land 38

Haverford 61, Ridley 43

Hempfield Area 65, North Hills 61

Hickory 68, Franklin 41

Highlands 80, Derry 38

Hopewell 47, Beaver Area 46

Indiana 66, Plum 55

Jeannette 56, California 40

Kennedy Catholic 70, Meadville 63

Knoch 90, Freeport 47

Lackawanna Trail 72, Montrose 57

Lampeter-Strasburg 79, Garden Spot 72

Lancaster Catholic 65, ELCO 50

Lancaster Christian 68, Conestoga Christian 62, OT

Lancaster McCaskey 77, Hempfield 40

Laurel 53, Sewickley Academy Panthers 42

Lebanon 74, Conestoga Valley 58

Leechburg 85, Clairton 40

Line Mountain 64, Susquenita 41

Linville Hill 67, High Point 65

Lower Merion 40, Conestoga 36

Loyalsock 68, Hughesville 55

Mahanoy Area 50, Shenandoah Valley 49

Malvern Prep 64, Haverford School 54

Manheim Central 49, Cocalico 46

Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 42

Marian Catholic 68, Weatherly 51

Mars 68, Kiski Area 38

McGuffey 51, Charleroi 39

Meadowbrook Christian 60, Belleville Mennonite 37

Mercyhurst Prep 64, Iroquois 37

Mid Valley 59, Old Forge 50

Millersburg 75, Newport 43

Milton Hershey 71, Middletown 34

Minersville 62, Lourdes Regional 52

Monessen 52, West Greene 48

Mount Calvary 83, Covenant Christian Academy 48

Mount Union 74, Williamsburg 61

Mountain View 53, Elk Lake 36

Nanticoke Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 47

Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 51

Neumann-Goretti 75, Devon Prep 40

New Hope-Solebury 61, Lower Moreland 52

North East 68, Northwestern 33

North Penn-Mansfield 67, Athens 51

North Pocono 80, Delaware Valley 67

North Star 67, Conemaugh Township 51

Northern Potter 62, Galeton 29

Northwest Area 54, Wyoming Area 43

Notre Dame-Green Pond 71, Wilson 61

Oil City 59, Titusville 56

Oley Valley 73, Tulpehocken 69

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Mohawk 36

Palmerton 47, Northern Lehigh 36

Penn Hills 82, McKeesport 48

Penn Wood 57, Chichester 55

Penn-Trafford 49, Norwin 42

Penncrest 44, Harriton 40

Pennridge 65, Central Bucks East 50

Pennsbury 68, Harry S. Truman 49

Peters Township 62, Canon-McMillan 43

Phil-Montgomery Christian 50, Faith Christian Academy 44

Philadelphia George Washington 68, Bethlehem Center 37

Pine-Richland 54, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54, Union Area 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Keystone Oaks 49

Pittston Area 60, Berwick 36

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Upper Moreland 55

Port Allegany 62, Oswayo 52

Pottsville 87, North Schuylkill 49

Pottsville Nativity 49, Williams Valley 32

Propel Andrew Street 56, St. Joseph 42

Propel Braddock Hills 52, Northgate 48

Quaker Valley 71, Blackhawk 59

Radnor 42, Marple Newtown 40

Reading 51, Governor Mifflin 44

Ringgold 73, South Park 46

Riverside 68, Lakeland 44

Rocky Grove 49, Lakeview 36

Schuylkill Valley 66, Brandywine Heights 62

Scranton 52, Scranton Prep 50

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 22

Serra Catholic 76, Brentwood 60

Seton-LaSalle 75, Carlynton 63

Shade 82, Meyersdale 45

Shady Side Academy 67, East Allegheny 55

Sharon 91, George Jr. Republic 64

Sheffield 71, Johnsonburg 36

Shenango 76, Burgettstown 27

Smethport 50, Austin 29

South Fayette 85, West Mifflin 51

Southern Lehigh 60, Salisbury 56

Southmoreland 55, Brownsville 36

Springdale 65, Summit Academy 53

Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Germantown Academy 60

Steel Valley 77, Burrell 64

Sto-Rox 66, Riverview 35

Strath Haven 47, Springfield Delco 42

Susquehanna 44, Blue Ridge 43

Susquehanna Township 61, Palmyra 42

Susquehannock 61, Kennard-Dale 51

Tamaqua 71, Lehighton 41

The Christian Academy 93, Plumstead Christian 37

Thomas Jefferson 49, Moon 41

Towanda 53, Wellsboro 44

Troy 54, Wyalusing 46

Tunkhannock 58, Hanover Area 47

Tyrone 89, Philipsburg-Osceola 47

Uniontown 71, Waynesburg Central 59

Upper St. Clair 53, Mount Lebanon 48

Vincentian Academy 84, Eden Christian 43

Wallenpaupack 53, Honesdale 27

Warwick 71, Solanco 46

Washington 68, Bethlehem Center 37

Waynesboro 48, Big Spring 45

West Allegheny 71, Trinity 63

West Branch 70, Juniata Valley 11

West Chester East 81, Downingtown West 63

West Chester Henderson 52, Avon Grove 48

West Chester Rustin 69, Oxford 33

West Lawn Wilson 65, Muhlenberg 47

West Middlesex 62, Mercer 48

West York 58, Spring Grove 40

Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Wilkes-Barre Area 51, Crestwood 48

William Tennent 52, Council Rock South 49

Windber 56, Ferndale 47

Wissahickon 60, Upper Dublin 37

Wyoming Seminary 65, MMI Prep 33

York Country Day def. Christian School of York, forfeit

York Suburban 57, Red Lion 53

Yough 46, Mount Pleasant 45

Youngsville 55, Union City 46

FSL Tournament=

Semifinal=

Westtown 73, Shipley 60

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

Play-In Bracket A=

Maritime Academy 69, Masterman 51

Parkway Center City 70, People for People Charter 59

Strawberry Mansion 53, Penn Treaty 45

Play-In Bracket B=

Engineering And Science 48, Tacony Academy 42

Nueva Esperanza 59, Mastery Charter South 58

Philadelphia Central 60, Swenson 35

West Philadelphia 81, Franklin Towne Charter 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 81, Hatboro-Horsham 71

Academy Park 62, Great Valley 49

Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 43

Allderdice 83, Carrick 18

Antietam 43, Kutztown 38

Apollo-Ridge 57, Derry 52

Bangor 57, Pen Argyl 21

Bellwood-Antis 76, Portage Area 58

Bensalem 66, Council Rock North 44

Benton 44, Montgomery 34

Bradford 68, Dubois 45

Cardinal O’Hara 39, Bonner-Prendergast 38

Cedar Cliff 44, Mechanicsburg 40

Central Bucks East 67, Pennridge 54

Central Bucks West 54, Quakertown 36

Central Columbia 57, Montoursville 35

Central Dauphin 51, Mifflin County 24

Central Mountain 42, Jersey Shore 27

Columbia-Montour 30, Neumann 26

Conestoga 44, Lower Merion 31

Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 18

Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23

Council Rock South 40, William Tennent 39

Cranberry 50, Clarion 38

Cumberland Valley Christian 56, Heritage Academy, Md. 35

Downingtown East 57, Bishop Shanahan 37

Dubois Central Catholic 38, Curwensville 26

Ephrata 44, Elizabethtown 39

Everett 70, Fannett-Metal 51

Freeport 59, Fox Chapel 54

Garden Spot 34, Lampeter-Strasburg 31

Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 34

Germantown Academy 61, Baldwin 27

Greencastle Antrim 42, James Buchanan 21

Hanover 54, Biglerville 45

Harford Christian, Md. 42, Red Lion Christian 19

Harmony 57, Moshannon Valley 47

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Red Land 41

Harrisburg Christian 47, West Shore 22

Harriton 47, Penncrest 31

Haverford 51, Ridley 42

Jenkintown 46, Faith Christian Academy 35

Juniata Mennonite 39, Columbia County Christian 16

Kane Area 44, Brockway 34

Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 49

Lansdale Catholic 70, St. Hubert’s 39

Lebanon Christian 41, Carlisle Christian 25

Lewisburg 52, Warrior Run 29

Linden Hall 46, Camp Hill Trinity 42

Lower Dauphin 41, Hershey 35

Lower Moreland 62, Delco Christian 29

MAST Charter 43, Christopher Dock 23

Mahanoy Area 46, Executive Charter 20

Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 26

Milton 39, Mifflinburg 35

Moniteau 35, Karns City 33

Moon 50, North Hills 25

Mount Calvary 49, Covenant Christian Academy 23

Mount Carmel 34, South Williamsport 29

Nazareth Academy 34, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart, Mich. 31

New Covenant Christian 43, Dayspring Christian 21

North Clarion 68, Clarion-Limestone 20

North Penn 44, Central Bucks South 32

North Schuylkill 66, Bethlehem Liberty 39

Northern York 38, Boiling Springs 28

Northwestern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 21

Norwin 50, Shaler 37

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Wilson 35

Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 21

Penn Charter 56, Notre Dame 45

Penns Manor 56, Homer-Center 33

Pennsbury 56, Harry S. Truman 18

Pequea Valley 47, Lancaster Country Day 40

Philadelphia West Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56

Pittsburgh Obama def. Brashear, forfeit

Plum 51, Kiski Area 31

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 35

Punxsutawney 43, St. Marys 37

Redbank Valley 50, Keystone 41

Renaissance Academy 51, Del-Val Friends 36

Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 52, Bensalem 24

Serra Catholic 68, St. Joseph 9

Shikellamy 52, Selinsgrove 42

Southern Lehigh 53, Salisbury 27

Springfield Delco 55, Strath Haven 50

Springfield Montco 62, Cheltenham 53

State College 68, Carlisle 44

Steelton-Highspire 59, East Pennsboro 56

Sullivan County 46, Muncy 32

Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 66, Freire Charter 39

Susquehanna Township 52, Palmyra 46

The Christian Academy 27, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20

Tussey Mountain 43, Southern Fulton 32

Unionville 28, Kennett 23

United 33, West Shamokin 28

Upper Dublin 60, Wissahickon 28

Valley Forge Military 63, Marple Newtown 38

Warwick 28, Solanco 24

West Chester Rustin 60, Oxford 44

West Greene 65, Mapletown 22

West Perry 50, Camp Hill 38

West York 26, Kennard-Dale 22

Westinghouse 50, Perry Traditional Academy 26

Wyomissing 66, Oley Valley 47

York Country Day 38, Christian School of York 36

FSL Tournament=

Semifinal=

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 61, Shipley 30

Westtown 47, Abington Friends 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McKeesport vs. Gateway, ppd.

______

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/