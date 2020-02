The execution of man convicted in the shooting death of an area woman has been delayed again. In 1984 John Stumpf was convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Mary Jane Stout of New Concord. Governor Mike DeWine is delaying a total of three executions because the state is struggling to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The inmates were scheduled to die this spring. Stumpf’s execution is now set for sometime next year.

