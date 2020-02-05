One Arrested Following Pursuit

The Cambridge Police Department said they assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a pursuit early Tuesday.

The department said the patrol attempted to stop a car on Interstate 70, but the vehicle failed to stop and a chase entered Cambridge. Once on the south side troopers lost sight of the vehicle.

Cambridge Police said that’s when a patrol officer located the vehicle on Woodlawn Avenue and resumed the pursuit. They said on Highland Avenue the driver lost control of his vehicle and spun out.

Police said two Cambridge Police Cruisers rammed the vehicle to stop the chase from starting again.

The male driver fled on foot and was tased and turned over to the State Patrol.

The suspect was wanted on a nationwide warrant.