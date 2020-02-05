Ohio Medicaid seeks ideas for improving patient experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Medicaid department is asking for input from companies and organizations familiar with the program on how to improve the experience of patients.

A formal request for information released Tuesday outlines the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s vision for reimagining the program. The request is specifically directed at providers, associations, advocacy groups, data and information technology vendors and managed care organizations.

In a statement, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said the goal is giving Ohio’s most vulnerable people access to the best health care available. Responses to the information request will be combined with information his administration has been gathering through listening sessions, meetings and online feedback from constituents.

It’s part of a DeWine initiative to examine the current health care experience of the government health insurance program’s 3 million consumers by reducing barriers, streamlining access and enhancing the delivery of health care.