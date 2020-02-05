No. 2 Baylor women win 50th B12 game in row, 97-44 over KU

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 23 points with 10 rebounds, Queen Egbo also had a double-double and No. 2 Baylor stretched its record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 50 games in a row with a 97-44 win over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The 53-point win by the Lady Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) was their largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game. Their previous high had been a 50-point win over Kansas in 2006.

Te’a Cooper had 15 points and Moon Ursin 11 for Baylor, which has won 13 games in a row overall. Egbo finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th career double-double.

Aniya Thomas had 19 points with four 3-pointers for Kansas (12-9, 1-8). That included her buzzer-beating shot from half court to end the first half after stealing an inbound pass.

The Lady Bears had a 46-17 halftime lead before Smith, who finished 10-of-11 shooting, scored 11 points in a 19-0 run to start the second half. They had scored 18 points in a row in just over four minutes in the first quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks have a five-game losing streak since a 17-point win over Texas Tech that followed their 90-47 home loss to Baylor. Kansas, which opened the season 11-0, has lost by an average margin of 16 points in its nine conference losses.

Baylor: The Lady Bears haven’t lost a Big 12 game during the regular season since a loss to Texas on Feb. 3, 2017. That was also their last home loss. Their 52-game home winning streak is the nation’s longest active streak. … Baylor outrebounded the Jayhawks 53-24 and held Kansas to 26.9% shooting.

UP NEXT

Kansas is home Saturday to play TCU.

Baylor is at Kansas State on Saturday, starting a stretch of three of its next four games on the road.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25