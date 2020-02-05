The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a most wanted suspect.

38-year-old Jeffrey Scott Body is wanted on a grand jury indictment for multiple drug charges including possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs and the illegal manufacture of drugs.

His last known address was in Newark. Body is described as being 5’11, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts should contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.