The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Jett Schaeffer was last seen on January 21 around the Sunrise Center and is still believed to be in the Zanesville area.

He is described as being 5’10, weighing 130lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you see him you can contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. You may provide your information anonymously.