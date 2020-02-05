Longwood looks to sweep CSU

Charleston Southern (11-11, 5-5) vs. Longwood (8-15, 3-7)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood goes for the season sweep over Charleston Southern after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last met on Jan. 8, when the Lancers outshot Charleston Southern 43.4 percent to 32.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to an 18-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips has averaged 10.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while Juan Munoz has put up 10.4 points. For the Buccaneers, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while Ty Jones has put up 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 72.6 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fleming has accounted for 55 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-13 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Buccaneers are 4-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big South teams. The Lancers have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

___

