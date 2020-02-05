CSUB seeks revenge on California Baptist

Cal State Bakersfield (10-13, 4-4) vs. California Baptist (16-6, 6-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes for the season sweep over Cal State Bakersfield after winning the previous matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Lancers outshot Cal State Bakersfield 54.5 percent to 43.3 percent and hit 15 more free throws en route to an eight-point victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lancers have given up only 66.4 points per game to WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-9 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-4 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has 31 assists on 65 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

