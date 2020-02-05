Congressman Balderson on President’s State of the Union Address

“Our country is headed in the right direction. The president’s address shined a light on policies that are in line with Ohio’s priorities: more job opportunities, workforce development to fill those roles, a booming economy, and a robust infrastructure package that will improve the way we move around each day. These are the things that matter to Ohioans and I’m encouraged by the prosperity we’re experiencing and the plan the president has outlined for our country’s future.” —Congressman Troy Balderson ###

