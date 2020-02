The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve located a man who walked away from a court ordered program on Tuesday.

Authorities said Dustin Comston was taken into custody just before 4pm without incident. Officials said Comston was attending a court ordered program when he left around 11:43 in the morning.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for escape and asked the public to call them if they had any information into his whereabouts.