WEDNESDAY 2/5:

TODAY: Spotty Wintry Mix. Mostly Cloudy. Colder. High 37°

TONIGHT: Rain/Wintry Mix. Cloudy. Low 34°

THURSDAY: Rain/Wintry Mix. Cloudy. Warmer. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and colder mid-week across SE Ohio. A spotty Wintry Mix will be possible across the region today, and that will include sleet/freezing rain/snow. Slick spots will be possibility with the Wintry Mix, so may need to take some extra time to get to your destination. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will be moving into the Ohio Valley tonight into the day on Thursday. This will bring more warmth and moisture into SE Ohio. Precipitation will be in the form of mostly rain, but a Wintry Mix will be possible tonight into Thursday.

The cold air will eventually win out by Thursday night into Friday, so we will see the transition from Rain/Wintry Mix to all snow. Some snow accumulation will be possible on Friday, with most models suggesting around an inch by Friday evening. Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the lower 40s early next week, with rain/snow chances returning by the beginning of the new work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com