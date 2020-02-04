Zanesville Rotary members make impact on students at Starlight School

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Members of the Zanesville Noon Rotary Club spent time Tuesday with area children.

Rotarians took their weekly meeting on the road and stopped by three of the classrooms at Starlight School where they read to children.

“We have chosen to focus on our community and children especially so this was another focus area of ours involving children that we thought we could have an impact with.”

President of the club Sheila Everett says they learned a lot about the children at the school.

“It was great. A couple of things that I learned — that the kids really love, ‘Pete the Cat,’ I’ve not heard of ‘Pete the Cat,’ but the children really loved, ‘Pete the Cat.’ And they really loved having us read to them. They became quieter and were very focused when we were reading.”