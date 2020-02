Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at TCU, Noon

No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, Noon

No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall at Wells Fargo Center, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, Noon

No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, Noon

No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas State, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 5 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, Cordoba (Argentina) Open

ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier

ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India

ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP first round: Latvia vs. United States at Everett, Wash.; Belarus at Netherlands; Russia at Romania; Germany at Brazil; Japan at Spain; Canada at Switzerland; Kazakhstan at Belgium; Britain at Slovakia. GROUP I: Europe/Africa at Tallinn, Esonia and Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg; Americas at Santiago, Chile. GROUP II: Europe/Africa at Helsinki, Finland

Golf

PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach (Calif.) Pro-Am

LPGA Tour/European Tour/European Tour/Ladies European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Geelong, Australia

Korn Ferry Tour, Country Club de Bogota (Colombia) Championship

Sunday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 19 Butler at Marquette, Noon

No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 3 p.m.

Women

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at California, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, Noon

No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, Noon

No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

NASCAR Cup Series exhibition, Busch Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

Golf

