UC Riverside looks to sweep CS Fullerton

UC Riverside (14-9, 4-3) vs. Cal State Fullerton (8-15, 3-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside goes for the season sweep over Cal State Fullerton after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last played on Jan. 11, when the Highlanders shot 36.4 percent from the field en route to a six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jackson Rowe, Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Titans have scored 72 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Rowe has connected on 41.7 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or less. The Highlanders are 1-9 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Titans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) over its past three contests while UC Riverside has assists on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-best mark in the country. The Cal State Fullerton offense has put up just 66.7 points through 23 games (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

