Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 70, Minerva 42
Amherst Steele 54, Avon Lake 53, OT
Anna 93, Sidney Fairlawn 53
Ansonia 45, Covington 42
Arcanum 71, Bradford 21
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Athens 72, McArthur Vinton County 63
Atwater Waterloo 81, Mantua Crestwood 51
Austintown Fitch 71, Akr. East 66, OT
Barberton 88, Aurora 78
Batavia Clermont NE 76, Williamsburg 50
Beachwood 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 71
Beallsville 62, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 53
Beavercreek 65, Clayton Northmont 57
Bellefontaine 52, St. Paris Graham 51
Belmont Union Local 58, Barnesville 47
Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 41
Belpre 48, Racine Southern 43
Berea-Midpark 59, N. Ridgeville 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55, OT
Blanchester 92, Leesburg Fairfield 65
Bloom-Carroll 62, Circleville 39
Botkins 61, Lima Perry 54
Bridgeport 61, Rayland Buckeye 53
Bristol 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 55
Brookfield 59, Warren Champion 52
Brookville 45, Bellbrook 36
Bucyrus Wynford 53, Crestline 50
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Philadelphia 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Steubenville 62
Canfield S. Range 34, Struthers 32
Carrollton 55, Salem 47
Castalia Margaretta 67, Kansas Lakota 42
Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 41
Centerburg 69, Sparta Highland 24
Centerville 63, Springfield 49
Chardon 74, Eastlake N. 72
Chillicothe 65, Logan 42
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 39
Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. Seven Hills 50
Cin. Elder 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 39
Cin. Mt. Healthy 80, Cin. NW 56
Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47
Cin. Oak Hills 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 84
Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cin. Taft 67, Milford 58
Cin. Wyoming 68, Cin. Finneytown 47
Cle. Hts. 66, Bedford 50
Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Briggs 63
Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 56
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Cols. KIPP 80, Groveport Madison Christian 38
Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Cols. Beechcroft 35
Cols. Northland 96, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Patriot Prep 58, Delaware Christian 50
Cols. Walnut Ridge 105, West 56
Columbiana 55, Salineville Southern 46
Columbiana Crestview 66, Campbell Memorial 59
Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39
Copley 59, Richfield Revere 55
Coshocton 53, Warsaw River View 24
Crooksville 63, New Lexington 48
Cuyahoga Hts. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26
Day. Christian 51, Legacy Christian 30
Day. Thurgood Marshall 90, Day. Ponitz Tech. 59
Defiance Ayersville 63, Edon 56, 2OT
Delaware Buckeye Valley 44, Cols. Bexley 35
Delaware Hayes 55, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert 34
Delta 57, W. Unity Hilltop 16
Dover 53, Cambridge 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville Maysville 56
Dublin Coffman 58, Westerville N. 50
East 71, Cols. International 51
Elyria Cath. 73, Fairview 72
Fostoria 87, Millbury Lake 43
Franklin 75, Eaton 70
Franklin Middletown Christian 57, Day. Miami Valley 52
Fredericktown 67, Mt. Gilead 39
Ft. Loramie 47, Tipp City Bethel 31
Gahanna Christian 62, Westerville Cent. 52
Gahanna Lincoln 62, Westerville Cent. 52
Galion Northmor 80, Danville 40
Garrettsville Garfield 57, Newton Falls 37
Genoa Area 39, Pemberville Eastwood 35
Girard 58, Niles McKinley 55, OT
Girard, Pa. 50, Conneaut 32
Glouster Trimble 92, Wahama, W.Va. 31
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Newcomerstown 39
Grafton Midview 87, N. Olmsted 53
Granville 60, Utica 37
Green 50, Can. Glenoak 48
Greenfield McClain 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Greenville 51, Xenia 50
Groveport-Madison 60, Lancaster 44
Hamilton 33, Middletown 30
Hamilton New Miami 71, Lockland 47
Hamilton Ross 49, Morrow Little Miami 42
Hartley 52, New Hope Christian 45
Heath 54, Hebron Lakewood 48
Highlands, Ky. 68, Cin. Anderson 53
Hilliard Bradley 59, Dublin Jerome 34
Hilliard Darby 30, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26
Holland Springfield 55, Napoleon 53
Howard E. Knox 52, Cardington-Lincoln 44
Jefferson Area 62, Hubbard 47
Kent Roosevelt 51, Tallmadge 33
Kirtland 63, Burton Berkshire 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 49
Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Youngs. Liberty 42
Lewis Center Olentangy 65, Hilliard Davidson 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Fairfield 34
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Wapakoneta 40
London Madison Plains 55, Jamestown Greeneview 53
Lorain 83, Maple Hts. 45
Lorain Clearview 79, Elyria Open Door 56
Louisville Aquinas 52, Kidron Cent. Christian 51
Lynchburg-Clay 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49
Magnolia Sandy Valley 66, E. Can. 60
Mansfield Madison 49, Ashland 48
Mansfield Sr. 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 47
Marietta 55, Zanesville 54
Marysville 74, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Mason 60, Cin. Colerain 45
Mayfield 75, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62
McConnelsville Morgan 61, New Concord John Glenn 47
Middletown Madison Senior 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 42
Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Mechanicsburg 29
Millersport 66, Fairfield Christian 34
Mogadore 76, Akr. Springfield 48
Monroe 61, Day. Oakwood 56
Monroeville 38, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Morral Ridgedale 61, Tree of Life 40
N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Perry 32
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Hanoverton United 45
N. Lewisburg Triad 56, Spring. NE 52
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, New London 31
Nelsonville-York 53, Wellston 39
New Middletown Spring. 71, Lowellville 64
New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Newark Licking Valley 55, Newark Cath. 46
Norton 62, Akr. Firestone 60
Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, E. Liverpool 60
Oak Harbor 57, Carey 51
Olmsted Falls 47, Lakewood 38
Orange 73, Chagrin Falls 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Lima Bath 36
Ottoville 65, Cory-Rawson 28
Painesville Riverside 64, Willoughby S. 56
Parma Normandy 51, Sheffield Brookside 42
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Johnstown Northridge 42
Paulding 45, Hicksville 31
Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Perry 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 56
Pickerington Cent. 65, New Albany 50
Pickerington N. 82, Canal Winchester 45
Plymouth 69, Mansfield Christian 58
Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Newark 59
Proctorville Fairland 82, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 45
Reedsville Eastern 33, Waterford 31
Reynoldsburg 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59
Richmond Hts. 89, Independence 55
Richwood N. Union 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 57
Rocky River 54, Bay Village Bay 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Brooklyn 60
Rossford 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Georgetown 51
Sidney 60, Troy 54
South 84, Cols. Independence 52
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 65, Yellow Springs 20
Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Carroll 43
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Oldenburg, Ind. 51
St. Clairsville 77, Brooke, W.Va. 62
Streetsboro 50, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38
Stryker 46, Holgate 36
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Grove City Christian 42
Sugarcreek Garaway 94, Lore City Buckeye Trail 90
Sylvania Northview 55, Perrysburg 54
Sylvania Southview 69, Bowling Green 50
Thomas Worthington 42, Dublin Scioto 37
Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville W. Muskingum 62
Tol. St. Francis 54, Tol. Cent. Cath. 47
Tol. Waite 56, Northwood 29
Tontogany Otsego 75, Elmore Woodmore 60
Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 42
Twinsburg 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47
Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42
Vanlue 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 64
Vermilion 47, Clyde 46
Vienna Mathews 93, Cortland Maplewood 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 83, Richmond Edison 46
Warren JFK 72, Chardon NDCL 68
Watterson 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Waverly 67, Beaver Eastern 45
Westerville S. 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Westlake 73, Avon 71
Wheelersburg 68, Minford 47
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 66, Maumee 52
Wickliffe 80, Middlefield Cardinal 52
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Toronto 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 44
Wooster 51, Mt. Vernon 34
Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Wellington 63
Youngs. Boardman 75, Canfield 54
Youngs. Mooney 72, Warren Howland 61
Youngs. Ursuline 60, Youngs. East 49
Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manchester vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
Portsmouth Clay vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/