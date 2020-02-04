Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 70, Minerva 42

Amherst Steele 54, Avon Lake 53, OT

Anna 93, Sidney Fairlawn 53

Ansonia 45, Covington 42

Arcanum 71, Bradford 21

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Athens 72, McArthur Vinton County 63

Atwater Waterloo 81, Mantua Crestwood 51

Austintown Fitch 71, Akr. East 66, OT

Barberton 88, Aurora 78

Batavia Clermont NE 76, Williamsburg 50

Beachwood 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 71

Beallsville 62, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 53

Beavercreek 65, Clayton Northmont 57

Bellefontaine 52, St. Paris Graham 51

Belmont Union Local 58, Barnesville 47

Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 41

Belpre 48, Racine Southern 43

Berea-Midpark 59, N. Ridgeville 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55, OT

Blanchester 92, Leesburg Fairfield 65

Bloom-Carroll 62, Circleville 39

Botkins 61, Lima Perry 54

Bridgeport 61, Rayland Buckeye 53

Bristol 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 55

Brookfield 59, Warren Champion 52

Brookville 45, Bellbrook 36

Bucyrus Wynford 53, Crestline 50

Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Philadelphia 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Steubenville 62

Canfield S. Range 34, Struthers 32

Carrollton 55, Salem 47

Castalia Margaretta 67, Kansas Lakota 42

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 41

Centerburg 69, Sparta Highland 24

Centerville 63, Springfield 49

Chardon 74, Eastlake N. 72

Chillicothe 65, Logan 42

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 39

Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. Seven Hills 50

Cin. Elder 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 39

Cin. Mt. Healthy 80, Cin. NW 56

Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47

Cin. Oak Hills 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 84

Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cin. Taft 67, Milford 58

Cin. Wyoming 68, Cin. Finneytown 47

Cle. Hts. 66, Bedford 50

Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Briggs 63

Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 56

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Cols. KIPP 80, Groveport Madison Christian 38

Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Cols. Beechcroft 35

Cols. Northland 96, Cols. Whetstone 38

Cols. Patriot Prep 58, Delaware Christian 50

Cols. Walnut Ridge 105, West 56

Columbiana 55, Salineville Southern 46

Columbiana Crestview 66, Campbell Memorial 59

Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39

Copley 59, Richfield Revere 55

Coshocton 53, Warsaw River View 24

Crooksville 63, New Lexington 48

Cuyahoga Hts. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Day. Christian 51, Legacy Christian 30

Day. Thurgood Marshall 90, Day. Ponitz Tech. 59

Defiance Ayersville 63, Edon 56, 2OT

Delaware Buckeye Valley 44, Cols. Bexley 35

Delaware Hayes 55, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert 34

Delta 57, W. Unity Hilltop 16

Dover 53, Cambridge 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville Maysville 56

Dublin Coffman 58, Westerville N. 50

East 71, Cols. International 51

Elyria Cath. 73, Fairview 72

Fostoria 87, Millbury Lake 43

Franklin 75, Eaton 70

Franklin Middletown Christian 57, Day. Miami Valley 52

Fredericktown 67, Mt. Gilead 39

Ft. Loramie 47, Tipp City Bethel 31

Gahanna Christian 62, Westerville Cent. 52

Gahanna Lincoln 62, Westerville Cent. 52

Galion Northmor 80, Danville 40

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Newton Falls 37

Genoa Area 39, Pemberville Eastwood 35

Girard 58, Niles McKinley 55, OT

Girard, Pa. 50, Conneaut 32

Glouster Trimble 92, Wahama, W.Va. 31

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Newcomerstown 39

Grafton Midview 87, N. Olmsted 53

Granville 60, Utica 37

Green 50, Can. Glenoak 48

Greenfield McClain 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Greenville 51, Xenia 50

Groveport-Madison 60, Lancaster 44

Hamilton 33, Middletown 30

Hamilton New Miami 71, Lockland 47

Hamilton Ross 49, Morrow Little Miami 42

Hartley 52, New Hope Christian 45

Heath 54, Hebron Lakewood 48

Highlands, Ky. 68, Cin. Anderson 53

Hilliard Bradley 59, Dublin Jerome 34

Hilliard Darby 30, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26

Holland Springfield 55, Napoleon 53

Howard E. Knox 52, Cardington-Lincoln 44

Jefferson Area 62, Hubbard 47

Kent Roosevelt 51, Tallmadge 33

Kirtland 63, Burton Berkshire 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 49

Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Youngs. Liberty 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 65, Hilliard Davidson 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Fairfield 34

Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Wapakoneta 40

London Madison Plains 55, Jamestown Greeneview 53

Lorain 83, Maple Hts. 45

Lorain Clearview 79, Elyria Open Door 56

Louisville Aquinas 52, Kidron Cent. Christian 51

Lynchburg-Clay 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49

Magnolia Sandy Valley 66, E. Can. 60

Mansfield Madison 49, Ashland 48

Mansfield Sr. 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 47

Marietta 55, Zanesville 54

Marysville 74, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Mason 60, Cin. Colerain 45

Mayfield 75, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62

McConnelsville Morgan 61, New Concord John Glenn 47

Middletown Madison Senior 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 42

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Mechanicsburg 29

Millersport 66, Fairfield Christian 34

Mogadore 76, Akr. Springfield 48

Monroe 61, Day. Oakwood 56

Monroeville 38, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Morral Ridgedale 61, Tree of Life 40

N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Perry 32

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Hanoverton United 45

N. Lewisburg Triad 56, Spring. NE 52

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, New London 31

Nelsonville-York 53, Wellston 39

New Middletown Spring. 71, Lowellville 64

New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Newark Licking Valley 55, Newark Cath. 46

Norton 62, Akr. Firestone 60

Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, E. Liverpool 60

Oak Harbor 57, Carey 51

Olmsted Falls 47, Lakewood 38

Orange 73, Chagrin Falls 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Lima Bath 36

Ottoville 65, Cory-Rawson 28

Painesville Riverside 64, Willoughby S. 56

Parma Normandy 51, Sheffield Brookside 42

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Johnstown Northridge 42

Paulding 45, Hicksville 31

Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Perry 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 56

Pickerington Cent. 65, New Albany 50

Pickerington N. 82, Canal Winchester 45

Plymouth 69, Mansfield Christian 58

Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Newark 59

Proctorville Fairland 82, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 45

Reedsville Eastern 33, Waterford 31

Reynoldsburg 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59

Richmond Hts. 89, Independence 55

Richwood N. Union 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 57

Rocky River 54, Bay Village Bay 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Brooklyn 60

Rossford 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Georgetown 51

Sidney 60, Troy 54

South 84, Cols. Independence 52

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 65, Yellow Springs 20

Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Carroll 43

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Oldenburg, Ind. 51

St. Clairsville 77, Brooke, W.Va. 62

Streetsboro 50, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Stryker 46, Holgate 36

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Grove City Christian 42

Sugarcreek Garaway 94, Lore City Buckeye Trail 90

Sylvania Northview 55, Perrysburg 54

Sylvania Southview 69, Bowling Green 50

Thomas Worthington 42, Dublin Scioto 37

Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville W. Muskingum 62

Tol. St. Francis 54, Tol. Cent. Cath. 47

Tol. Waite 56, Northwood 29

Tontogany Otsego 75, Elmore Woodmore 60

Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 42

Twinsburg 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47

Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42

Vanlue 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 64

Vermilion 47, Clyde 46

Vienna Mathews 93, Cortland Maplewood 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 83, Richmond Edison 46

Warren JFK 72, Chardon NDCL 68

Watterson 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Waverly 67, Beaver Eastern 45

Westerville S. 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Westlake 73, Avon 71

Wheelersburg 68, Minford 47

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 66, Maumee 52

Wickliffe 80, Middlefield Cardinal 52

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Toronto 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 44

Wooster 51, Mt. Vernon 34

Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Wellington 63

Youngs. Boardman 75, Canfield 54

Youngs. Mooney 72, Warren Howland 61

Youngs. Ursuline 60, Youngs. East 49

Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manchester vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Portsmouth Clay vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/