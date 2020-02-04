Police: 3 killed in shooting at Ohio bar

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Tuesday at a bar that the city had identified as a trouble spot and was the subject of a nuisance lawsuit, authorities said.

Two of the people were found dead inside the bar, while the body of the third person was outside on a sidewalk, police said.

The shooting happened just before closing time at the Levels Lounge in downtown Lima, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo.

No one was in custody yet, said Lima police Sgt. Jason Garlock. Several other people were inside the bar at the time, but it did not appear anyone else was shot, he said.

Police identified the victims as Terell McGraw, 28, Devontae Upshaw, 24, and Timothy White, 25, all of Lima.

The bar was the site of another shooting last year that injured a man in a parking lot.

The city filed a nuisance lawsuit against the bar and the City Council in April voiced its opposition to renewing the club’s liquor license, citing repeated trouble and illegal activities.

The bar’s manager told city officials last year that he had hired security guards and installed metal detectors in response to the high number of calls to police, The Lima News reported.