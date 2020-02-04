NFL suspends Jaguars DT Carl Davis for 1st 4 games in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay on Tuesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Davis’ contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March, and it’s unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played in three games in 2019, including two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis.

A Michigan native and Iowa graduate, Davis also spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

