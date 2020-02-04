Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antietam 62, Berks Christian 36
Archbishop Ryan 63, Archbishop Carroll 55
Archbishop Wood 80, St. Joseph’s Prep 69
Bethlehem Liberty 61, Allentown Dieruff 34
Biglerville 56, York Country Day 25
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 59
Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47
Brockway 61, Cameron County 56
Central Valley 68, Cowanesque Valley 55
Central York 71, South Western 50
Clearfield 63, West Branch 37
Columbia 82, Linville Hill 50
Cranberry 56, Venango 47
Dallastown Area 66, Shippensburg 58, OT
Danville 60, Central Columbia 49
Easton 67, Bethlehem Freedom 60
Forest Area 61, Tidioute Charter 25
Frazier 50, West Greene 46
Gettysburg 58, Cedar Cliff 52
Hanover 54, York County Tech 41
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Huntingdon 59
Holy Ghost Prep 54, Neshaminy 39
Hundred, W.Va. 80, Mapletown 54
Kane Area 45, Smethport 41
Kennard-Dale 54, Annville-Cleona 45
Keystone 82, Saegertown 40
Lancaster Christian 59, Lancaster Country Day 56
Lewisburg 50, Warrior Run 37
Ligonier Valley 73, Penns Manor 53
Loyalsock 80, Jersey Shore 49
Meadowbrook Christian 67, Bucktail 55
Midd-West 55, Newport 32
Montour 72, West Mifflin 52
Montoursville 74, Neumann 42
North Clarion 50, Dubois Central Catholic 33
North Penn/Liberty 57, South Williamsport 52
North Schuylkill 64, Minersville 46
Northampton 71, Allentown Central Catholic 45
Palumbo 66, Bodine 26
Parkland 49, Nazareth Area 40
Portage Area 66, Conemaugh Township 54
Punxsutawney 65, Redbank Valley 56
Renaissance Academy 59, Malvern Phelps 57
Selinsgrove 55, Greenwood 35
South Allegheny 64, Carlynton 48
Susquehannock 62, Littlestown 56
Turkeyfoot Valley 84, Union Grant, W.Va. 46
Tussey Mountain 56, Southern Fulton 53
Upper Perkiomen 63, Kutztown 51
Warren 51, St. Marys 43
Westmont Hilltop 87, Cambria Heights 57
Whitehall 63, Emmaus 55
Wyomissing 47, Fleetwood 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 46, Valley View 37
Abraham Lincoln 34, Rush 18
Albert Gallatin 48, Uniontown 46
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Venango 27
Apollo-Ridge 73, Highlands 48
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Andrew Street 22
Avella 59, Mapletown 16
Baldwin 65, Hempfield Area 46
Beaver Area 57, Freedom Area 16
Bedford 54, Somerset 32
Belvidere, N.J. 57, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 25
Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27
Berks Catholic 52, Conrad Weiser 34
Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, Rockwood 29
Berwick 45, Pittston Area 26
Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Allentown Allen 30
Bethlehem Liberty 61, Allentown Dieruff 34
Bishop Canevin 77, Fort Cherry 32
Bishop McCort 76, Chestnut Ridge 48
Blackhawk 86, Ambridge 22
Blacklick Valley 66, Conemaugh Valley 37
Burgettstown 45, Chartiers-Houston 24
Calvary Baptist 40, Bethlehem Christian 14
Cambria Heights 74, Bald Eagle Area 38
Cameron County 37, Johnsonburg 29
Carlynton 72, Valley 22
Cedar Cliff 56, Penn Manor 35
Central Cambria 54, Bishop Guilfoyle 42
Central Martinsburg 42, Brookville 38
Central Valley 62, Quaker Valley 52
Central York 63, Spring Grove 60, OT
Charleroi 39, Brownsville 26
Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 55
Claysburg-Kimmel 63, Glendale 51
Cochranton 69, Eisenhower 37
Cowanesque Valley 39, Troy 28
Dallas 61, Hazleton Area 52
Delco Christian 46, Chichester 38
Derry 51, Deer Lakes 43
Dover 48, South Western 37
Dunmore 50, Forest City 6
East Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 35
Eden Christian 52, Cornell 17
Elizabeth Forward 69, Yough 27
Elk Lake 45, Mountain View 36
Ellis School 61, Jeannette 35
Elwood City Riverside 41, Avonworth 23
Emmaus 53, Whitehall 48
Erie McDowell 41, Hickory 31
Fairview 58, Conneaut, Ohio 13
Fleetwood 47, Schuylkill Valley 36
Forest Hills 52, Westmont Hilltop 29
Franklin Towne Charter 55, Fels 25
Germantown Academy 74, St. Elizabeth, Del. 65
Girard 61, North East 30
Governor Mifflin 55, Reading 34
Gratz 52, Martin Luther King 31
Greensburg Salem 47, Indiana 41
Greenville 45, Wilmington 33
Grove City 57, Franklin 26
Hamburg 43, Daniel Boone 22
Hampton 40, Franklin Regional 31
Harbor Creek 64, Corry 25
Hill Freedman 45, Parkway West 33
Hollidaysburg 44, Altoona 41
Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 55
Honesdale 49, Wallenpaupack 27
Hughesville 39, Penns Valley 37
Jim Thorpe 68, Blue Mountain 27
Juniata 38, Greenwood 31
Juniata Valley 61, West Branch 10
Kennedy Catholic 61, Mercer 36
Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 45
Knoch 53, Freeport 52
Kutztown 40, Upper Perkiomen 35
Lakeview 51, Sharpsville 43
Laurel 65, New Brighton 26
Leechburg 51, St. Joseph 50
Line Mountain 64, Newport 41
Mahanoy Area 57, Shenandoah Valley 28
Marian Catholic 70, Weatherly 12
Mars 28, Armstrong 26
McGuffey 53, Waynesburg Central 44
McKeesport 59, Ringgold 47
Meadowbrook Christian 39, Bucktail 19
Meadville 66, Oil City 14
Mercyhurst Prep 75, Titusville 25
Minersville 45, Lourdes Regional 32
Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 35
Montrose 73, Lackawanna Trail 40
Mount Lebanon 63, Peters Township 31
Mount Union 38, Williamsburg, Kan. 32
Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 27
North Allegheny 62, Butler 39
North Penn-Mansfield 56, North Penn/Liberty 30
North Pocono 52, Delaware Valley 42
North Schuylkill 58, Pottsville 36
North Star 42, Conemaugh Township 38
Northampton 42, Allentown Central Catholic 40
Northumberland Christian 63, Columbia-Montour 9
Northwestern 41, Seneca 35
Old Forge 68, Mid Valley 30
Oley Valley 43, Tulpehocken 40
Palumbo 39, Philadelphia Central 32
Parkland 49, Nazareth Area 43, OT
Penn Hills 52, Oakland Catholic 37
Penn-Trafford 51, Norwin 50
Pennsbury 44, New Hope-Solebury 26
Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 83, Burrell 41
Portersville Christian 45, Commodore Perry 41
Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 47
Ridgway 31, Smethport 10
Rising Sun, Md. 57, Octorara 27
Riverside 77, Lakeland 24
Riverview 58, Brentwood 34
Saegertown 38, Cambridge Springs 34
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Carbondale 23
Scranton Prep 65, Scranton 34
Seneca Valley 51, Fox Chapel 47
Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Union 29
Shade 50, Meyersdale 40
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 32, Southern Fulton 24
Slippery Rock 65, Conneaut Area 26
Souderton 44, Gwynedd Mercy 33
South Fayette 58, West Allegheny 20
South Park 63, Bethlehem Center 48
South Side 67, Aliquippa 37
Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36
Steel Valley 62, South Allegheny 60
Sto-Rox 51, Shenango 29
Stroudsburg 72, East Stroudsburg South 44
Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 66, Chester 25
Susquehanna 54, Blue Ridge 16
Tacony Academy 50, Science Leadership Center City 42
Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 33
Towanda 67, Williamson 17
Tri-Valley 59, Schuylkill Haven 18
Trinity 83, Lincoln Park Charter 43
Tunkhannock 42, Hanover Area 40
Twin Valley 42, Exeter 25
Union City 69, Tidioute Charter 27
Upper St. Clair 47, Connellsville 17
Villa Maria 42, Warren 25
Vincentian Academy 57, Quigley Catholic 33
Washington 54, Seton-LaSalle 50
West Greene 75, Geibel Catholic 18
West Lawn Wilson 57, Muhlenberg 37
West Middlesex 75, Jamestown 24
West Mifflin 45, Mount Pleasant 29
Winchester Thurston 55, Springdale 25
Windber 75, Ferndale 28
Wissahickon 44, Council Rock South 32
Woodland Hills 58, Greater Latrobe 52
Wyoming Seminary 61, MMI Prep 14
Wyoming Valley West 45, Nanticoke Area 43
Wyomissing 67, Brandywine Heights 35
York Country Day 68, Dayspring Christian 52
York Suburban 64, Littlestown 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/