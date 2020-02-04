Cleveland takes on Oklahoma City on 4-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-38, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-20, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its four-game slide with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 15-10 in home games. Oklahoma City is 23-4 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-17 away from home. Cleveland gives up 115 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 121-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 4. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 22 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul leads the Thunder with 6.6 assists and scores 17.1 points per game. Schroder has averaged 22.8 points and added 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.8 points and is adding 9.8 rebounds. Sexton has averaged 24 points and added 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.3 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 111 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.