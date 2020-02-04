Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13)
|21-0
|130
|2, Newark
|18-2
|110
|3, Massillon Jackson
|18-1
|82
|4, Dublin Coffman
|18-2
|75
|5, Kettering Fairmont
|18-2
|70
|6, Huber Hts. Wayne
|18-2
|61
|7, Tol. Notre Dame
|15-3
|60
|8, Cols. Watterson
|17-2
|39
|9, Westerville S.
|16-3
|34
|10, Pickerington Cent.
|14-4
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION II
|1, Circleville (10)
|21-0
|123
|2, Napoleon (1)
|19-0
|106
|3, Bellevue (1)
|19-0
|103
|4, Vincent Warren
|19-1
|84
|5, Thornville Sheridan
|18-2
|74
|6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|16-3
|64
|7, Beloit W. Branch
|16-2
|40
|8, Plain City Jonathan Alder
|17-3
|30
|9, Dresden Tri-Valley
|16-3
|29
|10, Tol. Rogers
|12-4
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 13.
|DIVISION III
|1, Berlin Hiland (2)
|19-1
|114
|2, Cols. Africentric (7)
|15-4
|108
|3, Castalia Margaretta (3)
|17-1
|92
|4, Sardinia Eastern
|19-0
|90
|5, Elyria Cath. (1)
|18-1
|77
|6, Cardington-Lincoln
|17-1
|55
|7, Ottawa-Glandorf
|18-1
|43
|8, Ironton
|17-3
|39
|9, Wheelersburg
|17-2
|29
|10, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|14-3
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (13)
|19-0
|130
|2, Tol. Christian
|17-0
|87
|3, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|19-1
|79
|4, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|18-2
|72
|5, Minster
|15-4
|58
|6, New Madison Tri-Village
|18-1
|57
|7, Cortland Maplewood
|17-0
|55
|8, Maria Stein Marion Local
|16-3
|36
|9, Cin. Country Day
|18-2
|30
|10, Peebles
|17-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.
