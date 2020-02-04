Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 21-0 130 2, Newark 18-2 110 3, Massillon Jackson 18-1 82 4, Dublin Coffman 18-2 75 5, Kettering Fairmont 18-2 70 6, Huber Hts. Wayne 18-2 61 7, Tol. Notre Dame 15-3 60 8, Cols. Watterson 17-2 39 9, Westerville S. 16-3 34 10, Pickerington Cent. 14-4 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II 1, Circleville (10) 21-0 123 2, Napoleon (1) 19-0 106 3, Bellevue (1) 19-0 103 4, Vincent Warren 19-1 84 5, Thornville Sheridan 18-2 74 6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 16-3 64 7, Beloit W. Branch 16-2 40 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder 17-3 30 9, Dresden Tri-Valley 16-3 29 10, Tol. Rogers 12-4 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III 1, Berlin Hiland (2) 19-1 114 2, Cols. Africentric (7) 15-4 108 3, Castalia Margaretta (3) 17-1 92 4, Sardinia Eastern 19-0 90 5, Elyria Cath. (1) 18-1 77 6, Cardington-Lincoln 17-1 55 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-1 43 8, Ironton 17-3 39 9, Wheelersburg 17-2 29 10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (13) 19-0 130 2, Tol. Christian 17-0 87 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-1 79 4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 72 5, Minster 15-4 58 6, New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 57 7, Cortland Maplewood 17-0 55 8, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 36 9, Cin. Country Day 18-2 30 10, Peebles 17-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.