Associated Press girls state basketball poll

Sports
Associated Press0

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 21-0 130
2, Newark 18-2 110
3, Massillon Jackson 18-1 82
4, Dublin Coffman 18-2 75
5, Kettering Fairmont 18-2 70
6, Huber Hts. Wayne 18-2 61
7, Tol. Notre Dame 15-3 60
8, Cols. Watterson 17-2 39
9, Westerville S. 16-3 34
10, Pickerington Cent. 14-4 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II
1, Circleville (10) 21-0 123
2, Napoleon (1) 19-0 106
3, Bellevue (1) 19-0 103
4, Vincent Warren 19-1 84
5, Thornville Sheridan 18-2 74
6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 16-3 64
7, Beloit W. Branch 16-2 40
8, Plain City Jonathan Alder 17-3 30
9, Dresden Tri-Valley 16-3 29
10, Tol. Rogers 12-4 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (2) 19-1 114
2, Cols. Africentric (7) 15-4 108
3, Castalia Margaretta (3) 17-1 92
4, Sardinia Eastern 19-0 90
5, Elyria Cath. (1) 18-1 77
6, Cardington-Lincoln 17-1 55
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-1 43
8, Ironton 17-3 39
9, Wheelersburg 17-2 29
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.

DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (13) 19-0 130
2, Tol. Christian 17-0 87
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-1 79
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 72
5, Minster 15-4 58
6, New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 57
7, Cortland Maplewood 17-0 55
8, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 36
9, Cin. Country Day 18-2 30
10, Peebles 17-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.

