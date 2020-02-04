AP source: Knicks fire team President Steve Mills

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The shakeup comes two days before the NBA’s trade deadline and is the second major change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale after just 22 games.

Mills’ firing was first reported by ESPN.

The Knicks are 15-36 this season, Mills’ third in charge after replacing Phil Jackson.

