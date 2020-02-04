AP source: Boston trades Betts, Price to Dodgers

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox, the person said. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.

Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, according to reports.

Unable to sign Betts to a long-term deal, Boston decided to move him now rather than let the four-time All-Star leave as a free agent after the 2020 season. He will earn $27 million this season and has expressed eagerness to test the market.

The deal comes 100 years after Boston infamously sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees on Dec. 26, 1919.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick contributed from New York.

