Zanesville Police Officer Accused of Firing Weapon From Moving Vehicle

A Zanesville Police officer was arrested this past weekend after Licking County Law Enforcement authorities says he fired a gun from a moving car on State Route 16 near Marne Road. 34-year-old Charles Lewis, of Gnadenhutten, who is on medical leave, is facing one count of Discharge of a Firearm on or near a Prohibited Premises. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says on Saturday his department was contacted by the Highway Patrol concerning the incident. Coury says Lewis has been a ZPD officer for two years and has never had any disciplinary actions against him. The Chief says Lewis is on medical leave after breaking his hand in January while make an arrest. Investigators say a passenger in Lewis’ vehicle is being identified as a former Zanesville Police Department Sergeant, 39-year-old Jarred Miracle. Both men were taken into custody . Two handguns were found in the vehicle. The case will be handed over to a Licking County Grand Jury for additional charges.

