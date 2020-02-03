The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

