The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1 2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2 3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3 4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4 5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6 6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7 7. Duke 18-3 1242 9 8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5 9. Maryland 17-4 999 15 10. Villanova 17-4 959 8 11. Auburn 19-2 926 17 12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10 13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12 14. Oregon 18-5 758 11 15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13 16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14 17. Iowa 16-6 604 18 18. LSU 17-4 572 22 19. Butler 17-5 437 16 20. Illinois 16-6 373 19 21. Creighton 17-5 372 – 22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24 23. Arizona 15-6 164 – 24. Colorado 17-5 134 20 25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.