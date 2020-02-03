The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (26)
|21-1
|746
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|19-1
|718
|2
|3. Oregon
|19-2
|673
|3
|4. UConn
|19-1
|662
|4
|5. Louisville (1)
|21-1
|641
|5
|6. Stanford
|20-2
|605
|6
|7. NC State
|21-1
|563
|7
|8. Mississippi St.
|19-3
|533
|9
|9. Oregon St.
|18-4
|505
|10
|10. UCLA
|19-2
|462
|8
|11. Gonzaga
|22-1
|437
|12
|12. Arizona
|18-3
|413
|16
|13. Maryland
|17-4
|371
|17
|14. DePaul
|20-3
|360
|11
|15. Kentucky
|17-4
|302
|13
|16. Texas A&M
|18-4
|291
|15
|17. Florida St.
|18-4
|272
|14
|18. Indiana
|17-5
|194
|20
|19. Arizona St.
|16-6
|182
|19
|20. Iowa
|18-4
|172
|18
|21. Northwestern
|19-3
|171
|23
|22. South Dakota
|21-2
|143
|21
|23. Tennessee
|17-5
|90
|22
|24. Missouri St.
|18-3
|77
|24
|25. Arkansas
|18-4
|68
|25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
