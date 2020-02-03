Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 9 Maryland

Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) vs. No. 9 Maryland (17-4, 7-3)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Maryland has moved up to No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Iowa last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Scarlet Knights are led by sophomores Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson. Harper has averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Johnson has recorded nine points and eight rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr., who are scoring 15.3 and 16.2 points, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cowan has directly created 46 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 14-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Terrapins are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 59.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have averaged 22.8 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

